Node.js Streams in Action

GO and functional programming enthusiast
# let's name our project "streamer"
mkdir streamer && cd streamer
# I'm happy with npm defaults for this project so:
npm init -y
FROM node:12.16.1
# create new working directory
WORKDIR /src
# expecting to receive API_PORT as argument
ARG API_PORT
# make sure to run latest version of npm
RUN npm i npm@latest -g
# fetch dependencies on a separate layer first as it's not changing that often,
# will be cached and speed up the image build process
COPY ./package.json ./package-lock.json ./
RUN npm i
# copy the rest of the source files into working directory
COPY . .
EXPOSE ${API_PORT}
CMD ["npm", "run", "start:dev"]
version: "3.7"
volumes:
streamervolume:
name: streamer-volume
networks:
streamernetwork:
name: streamer-network
services:
pg:
image: postgres:12.0
restart: on-failure
env_file:
- .env
ports:
- "${POSTGRES_PORT}:${POSTGRES_PORT}"
volumes:
- streamervolume:/var/lib/postgresql/data
networks:
- streamernetwork
streamer_api:
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile.dev
args:
API_PORT: ${API_PORT}
restart: on-failure
depends_on:
- pg
volumes:
- ./:/src
ports:
- "${API_PORT}:${API_PORT}"
networks:
- streamernetwork
env_file:
- .env
// src/app.js
require('dotenv').config();
const Koa = require('koa');
const errorHandler = require('./middleware/errorHandler');
const router = require('./routes');
const app = new Koa();
app
.use(errorHandler)
.use(router.routes())
.use(router.allowedMethods());
module.exports = app;
// src/middleware/errorHandler.js
module.exports = async (ctx, next) => {
try {
await next();
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
ctx.status = err.status || 500;
ctx.body = {
msg: err.message || 'Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later',
};
}
}
// src/routes/index.js
const Router = require('@koa/router');
const router = new Router();
router.get('/nostream', require('./users/nostream'));
router.get('/stream', require('./users/stream'));
module.exports = router;
middleware that handles unsupported methods with
router.allowedMethods()
for me. Lets look at the handlers next. nostream:
405 Method Not Allowed
// src/routes/users/nostream/index.js
const db = require('../../../services/db');
module.exports = async (ctx) => {
try {
const users = await db.select('*').from('users');
ctx.status = 200;
ctx.body = users;
} catch (err) {
ctx.throw(500, err);
}
};
// src/services/db.js
const config = require('./config');
const knex = require('knex')({
client: 'pg',
connection: {
host : config.dbHost,
user : config.dbUser,
password : config.dbPwd,
database : config.db,
},
});
module.exports = knex;
// src/routes/users/stream/index.js
const Stringify = require('streaming-json-stringify')
const db = require('../../../services/db');
module.exports = async (ctx) => {
ctx.type = 'application/json; charset=utf-8';
ctx.set('Connection', 'keep-alive');
try {
const stream = db
.select('*')
.from('users')
.stream();
ctx.status = 200;
await pipe(stream, ctx.res, { end: false });
} catch (err) {
ctx.throw(500, err);
}
};
function pipe(from, to, options) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
from
.pipe(Stringify())
.pipe(to, options);
from.on('error', reject);
from.on('end', resolve);
})
}
on my query to get stream instance. I then pipe this query stream to client. In order for that to happen I have
.stream()
function that returns a promise and we don't exit the handler instantly but rather wait until streaming is done or error occurs. I added stringify package here because response (writeable stream) expects an input of a type string or an instance of Buffer and DB stream operates with Object types.
pipe
will be captured by
ctx.throw
middleware we created previously. Now before I jump into testing my server I need some data in DB. Since I have Knex already installed locally, I need a config file for it to be able to run migrations, seeds etc:
errorHandler
./node_modules/.bin/knex init
./node_modules/.bin/knex migrate:make users
You can review it here. Before I run it, start the application:
migrations/{timestapm}_users.js
docker-compose up --build
POSTGRES_HOST=localhost npm run migrate:up
./node_modules/.bin/knex seed:make create_users
POSTGRES_HOST=localhost npm run db:seed