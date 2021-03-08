Node.JS - FoalTS framework - Configuration & environment variables

This article presents some improvements introduced in version 2 of FoalTS:

Configuration and type safety

Configuration and .env files ( .env , .env.test , etc)

files ( , , etc) Available configuration file formats (JSON, YAML and JS)

Configuration and Type Safety

Starting from version 2, great attention is paid to type safety in the configuration. The

Config.get

const timeout = Config.get( 'custom.timeout' , 'number' ); // The TypeScript type returned by `get` is number|undefined.

method allows you to specify which type you expect.

In this example, when calling the

get

If the value is not defined, the function returns undefined .

. If the value is a number, the function returns it.

If the value is a string that can be converted to a number (ex: "1" ), the function converts and returns it.

), the function converts and returns it. If the value is not a number and cannot be converted, then the function throws a ConfigTypeError with the details. Note that the config value is not logged to avoid leaking sensitive information.

method, the framework will look at the configuration files to retrieve the desired value.

If you wish to make the config parameter mandatory, you can do it by using the

getOrThrow

ConfigNotFound

const timeout = Config.getOrThrow( 'custom.timeout' , 'number' ); // The TypeScript type returned by `get` is number.

method. If no value is found, then aerror is thrown.

Supported types are

string

number

boolean

boolean|string

number|string

any

Multiple .env files support

and

Version 2 allows you to use different

.env

files depending on your environment.

If your configuration is as follows and

NODE_ENV

production

.env.production

.env

equals, then the framework will look atto retrieve the value and if it does not exist (the file or the value), Foal will look at

Example of configuration file (YAML)

settings: jwt: secret: env(JWT_SECRET)

Three config formats (JS, JSON, YAML)

JSON and YAML were already supported in version 1. Starting from version 2, JS is also allowed.

YAML example

settings: session: store: "@foal/typeorm"

JSON example

{ "settings" : { "session" : { "store" : "@foal/typeorm" } } }

JS example

module .exports = { settings : { session : { store : "@foal/typeorm" } } }

More Liberty in Naming Environment Variables

In version 1, the names of the environment variables were depending on the names of the configuration keys. For example, when using

Config.get('settings.mongodbUri')

SETTINGS_MONGODB_URI

, Foal was looking at

Starting from version 2, it is your responsibility to choose the environment variable that you want to use (if you use one). This gives more flexibility especially when a Cloud provider defines its own variable names.

YAML example

settings: mongodbUri: env(MONGODB_URI)

