Node.JS - FoalTS framework - Configuration & environment variables

This article presents some improvements introduced in version 2 of FoalTS:
files (
.env
,
.env
, etc)
.env.test
Starting from version 2, great attention is paid to type safety in the configuration. The
method allows you to specify which type you expect.
Config.get
const timeout = Config.get('custom.timeout', 'number');
// The TypeScript type returned by `get` is number|undefined.
In this example, when calling the
method, the framework will look at the configuration files to retrieve the desired value.
get
.
undefined
), the function converts and returns it.
"1"
with the details. Note that the config value is not logged to avoid leaking sensitive information.
ConfigTypeError
If you wish to make the config parameter mandatory, you can do it by using the
method. If no value is found, then a
getOrThrow
error is thrown.
ConfigNotFound
const timeout = Config.getOrThrow('custom.timeout', 'number');
// The TypeScript type returned by `get` is number.
Supported types are
,
string
,
number
,
boolean
,
boolean|string
and
number|string
.
any
files support
.env
Version 2 allows you to use different
files depending on your environment.
.env
If your configuration is as follows and
equals
NODE_ENV
, then the framework will look at
production
to retrieve the value and if it does not exist (the file or the value), Foal will look at
.env.production
.
.env
Example of configuration file (YAML)
settings:
jwt:
secret: env(JWT_SECRET)
JSON and YAML were already supported in version 1. Starting from version 2, JS is also allowed.
YAML example
settings:
session:
store: "@foal/typeorm"
JSON example
{
"settings": {
"session": {
"store": "@foal/typeorm"
}
}
}
JS example
module.exports = {
settings: {
session: {
store: "@foal/typeorm"
}
}
}
In version 1, the names of the environment variables were depending on the names of the configuration keys. For example, when using
, Foal was looking at
Config.get('settings.mongodbUri')
.
SETTINGS_MONGODB_URI
Starting from version 2, it is your responsibility to choose the environment variable that you want to use (if you use one). This gives more flexibility especially when a Cloud provider defines its own variable names.
YAML example
settings:
mongodbUri: env(MONGODB_URI)
Previously published at https://foalts.org/blog/2021/03/02/whats-new-in-version-2-part-2
