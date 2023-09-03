Search icon
    NO OUTLET—BLASTING THE ROCKby@julesverne

    NO OUTLET—BLASTING THE ROCK

    Ever since the commencement of our marvelous journey, I had experienced many surprises, had suffered from many illusions. I thought that I was case-hardened against all surprises and could neither see nor hear anything to amaze me again. I was like a many who, having been round the world, finds himself wholly blase and proof against the marvelous. When, however, I saw these two letters, which had been engraven three hundred years before, I stood fixed in an attitude of mute surprise. Not only was there the signature of the learned and enterprising alchemist written in the rock, but I held in my hand the very identical instrument with which he had laboriously engraved it. It was impossible, without showing an amount of incredulity scarcely becoming a sane man, to deny the existence of the traveler, and the reality of that voyage which I believed all along to have been a myth—the mystification of some fertile brain.
    featured image - NO OUTLET—BLASTING THE ROCK
    media #science-fiction #adventure #books
