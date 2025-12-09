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No Extensions Allowed: The Chrome DevTools MCP Dilemma

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byVishal@vsanse

Frontend Engineer shipping pixels and React apps. I collect JS errors, have strong opinions about CSS.

December 9th, 2025
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    byVishal@vsanse

    Frontend Engineer shipping pixels and React apps. I collect JS errors, have strong opinions about CSS.

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Vishal@vsanse

Frontend Engineer shipping pixels and React apps. I collect JS errors, have strong opinions about CSS.

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TOPICS

machine-learning#ai-debugging#nodejs#front-end-development#chrome-devtools-mcp#cursor-ide#express-proxy-server#mcp-server#ai-developer-tools

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