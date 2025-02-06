Nix Package Manager on Linux: How Is It Different From APT?

APT handles software installation and dependency management on Debian-based Linux distributions, ensuring compatibility and ease of use. Nix, a declarative package manager, introduces functional package management with atomic upgrades, rollbacks, and reproducibility, making it appealing for developers requiring isolated environments and precise dependency control.





This article examines Nix's approach to package management, comparing it with APT to highlight differences in dependency handling, system configuration, and reproducibility. It covers installation, basic usage, and how Nix enables isolated, reproducible development environments.

What is Nix Package Manager?

Nix is designed for functional package management, meaning each package and its dependencies are stored in isolation. Unlike traditional package managers that modify system-wide directories, Nix maintains packages in the /nix/store/ directory, ensuring minimal interference between different package versions.





A key feature of Nix is its ability to roll back changes. If a package update breaks functionality, users can revert to a previous version without affecting other installed packages. This is particularly useful in environments where stability is crucial.

Differences Between Nix and APT

APT is a binary package manager that installs pre-built binaries from repositories, while Nix builds packages from source by default. This allows Nix to ensure consistency across different systems, whereas APT relies on system-wide configurations.





Another difference is how they handle dependencies. APT resolves dependencies globally, meaning changes to one package can impact others. Nix, on the other hand, installs dependencies in isolated directories within /nix/store/ , preventing conflicts between different versions of the same package.

What Benefits Does Nix Offer?

Nix offers several benefits over traditional package managers like APT. One of the most significant benefits of Nix is that it allows users to manage packages more precisely. With Nix, users can install multiple versions of the same package, and each version is stored in a separate directory. This makes it easy to switch between versions of a package or to test different versions side-by-side.





Another benefit of Nix is that it makes package installation and management more reproducible. Because Nix builds packages from source code, it is possible to reproduce the exact same build environment across different machines. This feature is especially useful for developers who need to ensure that their software builds and runs correctly across multiple platforms.

Installing Nix Package Manager

To install Nix on a Linux system, run the following command:

curl -L https://nixos.org/nix/install | sh





After installation, update the environment with:

. ~/.nix-profile/etc/profile.d/nix.sh

To verify the installation:

nix-env --version

Comparison With APT Package Manager

APT and Nix are two distinct package managers that handle software installation and dependency management differently. APT downloads compressed archive files from repositories and stores them in /var/cache/apt/archives folder. It maintains a list of installed packages in a dpkg folder, which contains metadata about each installed package. Packages managed by APT are installed system-wide, with their files distributed across various directories.





Nix, in contrast, follows a unique approach by storing each package and its dependencies in an isolated directory within `/nix/store/`. Each package directory includes all necessary files, ensuring that dependencies do not conflict. This design enables reproducible builds and rollback functionality. To install `curl` using APT:

sudo apt-get install curl





This retrieves the package from the repository, stores it in the APT cache, and installs it in a global system location. To install `curl` using Nix:

nix-env -iA nixpkgs.curl





This downloads the package along with its dependencies and places them in a uniquely hashed directory inside `/nix/store/`, preventing interference with other installed packages. Nix’s package isolation makes it particularly useful for managing complex software environments, ensuring that different versions of dependencies can coexist without conflicts.

How to Access Packages with Nix vs APT?

APT and Nix are two package managers used to install and manage software on Linux systems. APT is widely used in Debian-based distributions, while Nix offers a unique approach with a content-addressed store for package isolation and reproducibility.





APT allows users to install software with the apt-get command. For example, installing curl is as simple as:

sudo apt-get install curl

This retrieves the package and its dependencies from the APT repository and installs them system-wide.





Nix, in contrast, installs packages in a dedicated /nix/store/ directory, maintaining isolation between different versions. To search for available versions of curl , run:

nix-env -qaP curl





This outputs a list of available variants:

nixpkgs.curl curl-8.0.1 nixpkgs.curlFull curl-8.0.1 nixpkgs.curlHTTP3 curl-8.0.1 nixpkgs.curlMinimal curl-8.0.1 nixpkgs.curlWithGnuTls curl-8.0.1





To install curl with Nix:

nix-env -iA nixpkgs.curl

This downloads and stores curl and its dependencies in /nix/store/ , ensuring that installations remain isolated from system-wide modifications.





APT installs packages globally, managing dependencies within a shared environment. Nix, however, ensures package isolation through its declarative and functional approach, allowing multiple versions of a package to coexist. This makes Nix particularly useful for reproducibility and rollback capabilities, offering advantages in environments where consistency across systems is essential.

Using the Nix Package Manager

In this section, we will explore how to use the Nix package manager on Linux systems. We will cover searching for packages, installing packages, installing multiple versions of the same package, upgrading packages, removing packages, and using installed packages. By the end of this section, you should have a good understanding of how to use Nix to manage software packages on your Linux system.

Searching for Packages

To locate a package in Nix, use:

nix-env -qaP [package-name]





For example, searching for Python:

nix-env -qaP python3





Sample output:

nixpkgs.gnuradio3_8Packages.python python3-3.10.10 nixpkgs.python310Full python3-3.10.10 nixpkgs.python310Packages.python python3-3.10.10 nixpkgs.python3Full python3-3.10.10 nixpkgs.sourcehut.python python3-3.10.10 nixpkgs.python311 python3-3.11.2 nixpkgs.python311Full python3-3.11.2 nixpkgs.python311Packages.python python3-3.11.2 nixpkgs.python312 python3-3.12.0a7 nixpkgs.python38 python3-3.8.16 nixpkgs.python38Full python3-3.8.16 nixpkgs.python39 python3-3.9.16 nixpkgs.python39Full python3-3.9.16

Installing Multiple Versions of a Package

To install different Python versions without conflicts, create separate profiles:

nix-env --install --profile /nix/var/nix/profiles/python3.11 -iA nixpkgs.python311 nix-env --install --profile /nix/var/nix/profiles/python3.9 -iA nixpkgs.python39





Verify installation:

nix-env -p /nix/var/nix/profiles/python3.11 -q nix-env -p /nix/var/nix/profiles/python3.9 -q





Activate a specific version:

nix-env --switch-profile /nix/var/nix/profiles/python3.11 python --version # Confirms the active version

Upgrading Packages

To update a package to the latest available version:

nix-env -u [package-name]





Example:

nix-env -u python

Removing Packages

To uninstall a package installed via nix-env :

nix-env -e [package-name]





For example:

nix-env -e python





Using Nix for package management provides isolation, rollback capabilities, and flexibility when handling multiple package versions. This approach ensures software remains stable while allowing experimentation with different configurations.

Conclusion

Nix provides a declarative approach to package management, ensuring reproducibility and consistency across environments. Its ability to manage multiple package versions without conflicts makes it valuable for development workflows that require precise dependencies.





While its learning curve is steeper than traditional package managers, the functional model offers long-term benefits by eliminating dependency issues and enabling rollback capabilities.





Adopting Nix requires adjusting to its configuration-based approach, but once integrated, it simplifies package management and system maintenance. The trade-off between initial complexity and long-term reliability makes it particularly useful for developers managing complex or multi-environment setups.