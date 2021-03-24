5 Nintendo Switch Games Coming Soon in 2021/2022

Nintendo Switch has had plenty of great games since its release. Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate are all incredible. And the Nintendo Switch isn’t stopping anytime soon, as there are many exciting titles to look forward to in the near future.

Here are five exciting Nintendo Switch games coming soon in 2021 and 2022:

Mario Golf: Super Rush Splatoon 3 Pokémon Legends: Arceus The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD New Pokémon Snap

1. Mario Golf: Super Rush

I’m a big Mario fan and I really love spin-off titles. I never thought I would be excited for a Mario golf game though, but here we are. Mario Golf: Super Rush is the latest installment in the Mario sport games, and it looks just as wacky and fun as the rest of them.

In the game, you guessed it, you play golf as your favorite Mario characters. You can play multiplayer with your friends, or you can go at it alone in story mode.

The one thing that stood out to me in the official trailer video was the announcement of incorporating motion control to the game. Meaning that you can use your joy-cons to swing in real life to make your characters swing in the game.

I know motion controls aren’t a new thing, but it still sounds fun to swing your arms like a fool in your living room while playing with your friends. There’s a lot of Nintendo Switch games coming soon, but watch out for this one in June 2021.

2. Splatoon 3

A third-person shooter, the Splatoon franchise has plenty of game modes to offer, but the one most people know is Turf War. It’s a 4v4 mode where you have a limited time to cover the environment with as much ink as you can while the other team tries to do the same.

That always sounded cool to me, but never enough to buy the game. But that will most likely change when Splatoon 3 comes out in 2022.

Honestly, I’ve never played a Splatoon game in my life. The only times I’ve had an experience with anything Splatoon related was when they were added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. With all the Nintendo Switch games coming soon, I didn’t think I would be excited for this one, but I genuinely am.

3. Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon is a massively popular franchise, but I’ve never played any of the main titles. The only Pokémon games I ever played were spin-offs, such as Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Puzzle League. But just like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Legends: Arceus might be the first main Pokémon game that I pick up.

A prequel of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, you are tasked with creating the first Pokédex for the Sinnoh region. But what makes this game interesting to me is that they’re adding action and RPG elements to the usual Pokémon gameplay.

For someone like me who has always wanted to jump in the main world of Pokémon, but has never really found the gameplay appealing, this is perfect. Unfortunately I’ll have to do some waiting since the game won’t come out in 2022, but it looks like it’s worth it.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

I know there’s a mixed reaction for remakes and remasters, but this is one I’m looking forward to. I never owned a Wii or Wii U, so I never had a chance to play the original Skyward Sword. As a pretty recent Zelda fan, I’m excited to revisit some past titles.

According to the Nintendo website, the game has been updated with HD graphics and they’re improving the motion controls of the original game. The website also says that Skyward Sword is the first game story-wise. So, it’ll be interesting to see the story as a person who is a new Zelda fan. And we won’t have to wait long to play it, as it comes out in July.

5. New Pokémon Snap

Out of all the Nintendo Switch games coming soon, New Pokémon Snap is the one I’m most excited about. As a fan of the previous game, and as a photographer, I’m hyped for this.

The Nintendo website explains that the player’s job is to research and photograph Pokémon in their natural habitat while trying to solve a mystery. I love photography and mysteries, so this sounds perfect for me.

The environment looks incredible and vibrant. And the Pokémon look colorful, lively and each of them look unique. The best part is that I won’t have to do much waiting as the game comes out next month in April.

There are plenty of Nintendo Switch games coming soon, but these are the ones that I’m most excited about. This year and the next seems like it will be a good time for gaming, especially for Nintendo fanatics.

