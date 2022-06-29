NFTs to Earn: Promising Projects During the Bear Market

First-ever token with a passive income model was launched in 2021 by CyberKongz and sold out in a blink of an eye. From that moment on and for 10 years, holders of these NFTs earn some tokens each day. Roughly converted, the passive income of everyone involved reached $270K annually. In the Cybee NFT project, there’s a treasury wallet replenished by all coin sales. All operation-related expenses (staff salaries, marketing costs, etc.) are deducted and the rest goes to NFT holders. The bigger the holdings, the bigger the payouts.

With new NFT collections on the way, let’s find out about the passive income model for this type of crypto asset. Is it limited to play-to-earn? How is profit-sharing possible? Is this a really BIG trend?

NFTs for passive income

Generating passive income from NFTs is already not just an idea but a reality of many projects. The first-ever token with a passive income model was launched in 2021 by CyberKongz and sold out in a blink of an eye. From that moment on and for 10 years, holders of these NFTs earn some tokens each day.





The buzz around the project and the active engagement of crypto lovers paved its way to success. The prices for CyberKongz NFTs spiked after the launch of the BANANA token (which is given as a daily reward to holders). Roughly converted, the passive income of everyone involved reached $270K annually.





Revenue Sharing in NFT Projects: Several Examples

Let’s take a look at some other examples. In the Cybee NFT project, there’s a treasury wallet replenished by all coin sales. All operation-related expenses (staff salaries, marketing costs, etc.) are deducted and the rest goes to NFT holders. The bigger the holdings, the bigger the payouts.



Cybee also rewards those who invite others. For each three mints from an invite link, one can get a free token.









The Goblin project stands out from most similar ones. It doesn’t show any roadmap with big plans and all initial tokens were free to mint — which didn’t prevent them from quickly going up in value and reaching over $23M in sales volume.





A new collection brought to coin lovers by Big Monkeys also leverages the idea of revenue sharing and has plenty of perks prepared for holders.





In the first generation of Big Monkeys NFTs, there are 888 tokens of 8 different powers: Earth, Air, Water, Fire, Space, Gravity, Nature, and Magic. Those powers differ in rarity and, consequently, the benefits they might bring: Earth tokens are the most common, and Magic ones are the rarest and therefore the most desirable.





Big Monkeys guarantee everyone who’s collected 4 NFTs of different powers a share of the collective pie. There’s the BIG Bank that earns 5% on coin trading and gives those profits to all Big Monkeys residents. The current bank capital will be updated in real-time on the website and everyone involved can expect a payout once a month. Here’s when chasing the 8 powers becomes more interesting: the more tokens and the rarer their powers are, the more one can earn.





But possible profits don’t end up there: besides sharing the collective income, NFT projects can prepare play-to-earn games to help holders earn some more while playing.

Earning by Playing NFT Games

First of all, how does this type of gaming work? Play-to-earn games are based on blockchain and usually require users to buy a token to participate. Gamers can get an individual avatar based on the token they possess and gain more tokens while playing—by retaining or exchanging them.



Besides through playing itself, users can earn on staking or token price fluctuations (if the price rises, so do each holder’s capital).





Big Monkeys we’ve mentioned combine the passive income idea with gaming and are planning to launch a play-to-earn game together with the second generation of NFTs, but its demo version is already available on Discord .





Besides the potential for passive income, Big Monkeys strive to provide holders with NFT education and community support for building teams and launching various projects.





Big Monkey’s digital educational institution — BIG University — will prepare new NFT professionals to become active players in the crypto world. The industry leaders will share their practical knowledge to help students understand what it takes to invest in NFT projects or create their own NFT collection, for example.





Plus, holders of 8 different tokens get invited to the Land of BIG Opportunities, a free community where everyone can learn, present their business idea, and build a team to fulfill a new crypto project. The community will also serve for exchanging professional services or just for communicating and carrying out discussions. All these opportunities can easily translate into new profits.

Why Invest in NFTs With Revenue Distribution?

The projects we’ve mentioned have different mint requirements, aesthetics, and plans but all are aimed at growing the NFT community and its passive income potential. If earning through playing or exchanging tokens sounds like fun to you, why not give it a try? Find the project that speaks to you and get your share of the pie.





Disclaimer: Nothing in this article constitutes professional investment advice. Please do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



