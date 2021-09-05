NFT Games: The Potentials of Building Evolved Communities and Economies

The non-fungible token is not about the trading of useless digital carbon copies. Not all assets are suitable to have NFT integrated. NFT is a black hole, hollow and empty, without proper and meaningful ownership attached to the investment. The fault is not on NFT but rather how we are going to use it. So, to be sustainable, we need to come up with some solid applications. NFT becomes a trend in gaming but is still under the mass’ radar. It needs well-structured token metrics to protect actual ownership.