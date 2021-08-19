NFT Game Splinterlands Sees Explosive Growth in Popularity

379 reads Andrew Levine is the CEO of Koinos Group, inventors of the blockchain with no fees. This is episode 5 of Our Decentralized Future, a podcast I record with Adam, the founder of gFam.live which aims to decentralize earnings for content creators. Aggroed is one of the creators of Splinterlands, a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. The game uses the blockchain to give players ownership over their digital cards, allowing them to freely buy, sell, and trade their digital assets.

I'm Andrew Levine, the CEO of Koinos Group, inventors of Koinos; the blockchain with no fees, and this is episode 5 of Our Decentralized Future, a podcast I record with Adam, the founder of gFam.live which aims to decentralize earnings for content creators.

Aggroed Creator of Splinterlands

In this podcast, we talk about issues and interview people that are on the cutting edge of technology with the goal of helping prepare you for the decentralized future we see coming. That’s why we couldn’t be happier that our first outside guest on the show is Aggroed, one of the creators of Splinterlands. Aggroed and his co-founder, Matthew Rosen, and their amazing team have spent years figuring out how to build and scale a decentralized game that is as rewarding for their users as it is for them.

Blockchain Gaming

Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It's a lot like Magic the Gathering or Hearthstone. Players build up a collection of cards, each of which has different stats and powers that can be used to battle other players. Splinterlands is special because it uses the blockchain to give players ownership over their digital cards, allowing them to freely buy, sell, and trade their digital assets.

Splinterlands has been experiencing explosive growth by practically any conceivable metric. Daily new user sign-ups have increased 1,000% in just the last month, increasing from 500 registrations in July to over 5,000 registrations every single day by the end of the month.

The Splinterlands userbase has grown by 100,000 in the last month alone! For reference, it took them 3 YEARS to acquire their first 100,000 users! Aggroed explores all of this and more in the latest episode, including why it's important to do your best but prepare to be called a terrorist and why there's always someone who wants more money for less work and less investment. To learn more about their recent growth, check out this post by the team.

