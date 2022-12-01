NFT Friendship Bracelets 🧬: What Are They and How to Get One

Dear Hackers, Last month, I wrote about . Art Blocks 2.0 Part of the generative art hub’s optimizations included the rollout of new collection types, one of which was for experimental releases. Exploration collections Fast forward to this week and the first Exploration project, , just launched. Friendship Bracelets A collab between Art Blocks founder and Chromie Squiggles creator and artist , Friendship Bracelets are . Erick Calderon Alexis André free Minting’s open until Jan. 2023 for anyone who held any Art Blocks NFT on the Oct. 26th snapshot, meaning dozens of thousands of addresses are eligible! The art is amazing, clicking on the NFT gives you instructions on how to make a physical version, it’s open to many, it’s free, and since each minter can claim two pieces, the creators are encouraging people to gift their second bracelet to pay it forward. These are the sorts of delightful vibes you love to see in the NFT ecosystem, and I’m sure there’s more where that came from via Art Blocks! In the meantime, check your eligibility for the mint, and thanks for reading as usual everyone. Now, let’s get you caught up on the other big headlines from this week ✌️ -WMP 📣 General NFT News , the latest NFT marketplace aggregator, achieved a new volume ATH: Blur https://twitter.com/blur_io/status/1588227129673543680?s=20&t=EpQmJdiRP5ekwyuzkU45JA?embedable=true unveiled a new and new . OpenSea NFT copymint detection system scam detection systems , a new content distribution system, just . SHARE deployed on Ethereum and Polygon 🏆 Digital Collectibles launched as a free mint for Pooly NFT holders: pfers https://twitter.com/dvdsmfer/status/1587783465021607939?s=20&t=uLheAjRyDDNRigrbWrH-rw?embedable=true , the “seven attribute” CryptoPunk, received a new 1,100Ξ bid: Punk #8348 rarest https://twitter.com/punk9059/status/1586411649887391744?s=20&t=kKaOt2eOs7NWqLIk5r1YTg?embedable=true introduced , a new experiential hub for Meebits holders. Yuga Labs MB1 🎨 Cryptoart secondary volume has surged recently: Art Blocks’ https://twitter.com/0x_catherine/status/1587087343235784707?s=20&t=QJr0KqbDjGBNvY7Kjcy1nw?embedable=true , an experimental by Justin Roiland and Paradigm, launched . Art Gobblers decentralized art factory in explosive fashion reached a new of 17Ξ. Chrome Squiggles ATH high floor price resold for 300Ξ: Fidenza #783 https://twitter.com/punk9059/status/1587567120107261953?s=20&t=0pjTuRpg14_V4fj8dv9goQ?embedable=true introduced , which are yearlong loot boxes that feature works from 24 iconic cryptoartists. SuperRare RarePass: Genesis NFTs 🎮 Decentralized Gaming kicked off a where Axies with special body parts can earn extra XP rewards. Axie Infinity battle and crafting contest partnered in a bid to bring crypto wallets to every game. MetaMask with HyperPlay introduced its . Ronin Network new-and-improved mobile wallet is rolling out . ZED Run core gameplay improvements 💽 Music NFTs published , a guide to the web3 music scene. Bankless Finding the XCOPY of Music NFTs 🌐 Virtual Worlds hosted a . Decentraland Day of the Dead celebration launched its new . LandVault metaverse land discovery platform 💎 DeFi x NFTs celebrated its . Uniswap 4th birthday published a thread explaining the design decisions behind LlamaLend, a new NFT lending protocol: 0xngmi https://twitter.com/0xngmi/status/1586819081268875264?s=20&t=T_w3q3eaiyF8pkHznqCxlw?embedable=true Author Bio is a professional writer and creator of —a Bankless newsletter focused on the emergence of NFTs in the cryptoeconomy. He’s also recently been contributing content to Bankless, JPG, and beyond! William M. Peaster Metaversal