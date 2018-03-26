Search icon
Hackernoon logoNext.js Website Boilerplate by@tonyspiro

Next.js Website Boilerplate

March 26th 2018 4,826 reads
Author profile picture

@tonyspiroTony Spiro

CEO & Co-Founder of Cosmic JS

Check out this website boilerplate built on Next.js and Cosmic JS. It satisfies some common website requirements including dynamic pages, blog articles, author management, SEO ability, contact form and website search.

TL;DR

Features

  1. Fully responsive down to mobile w/ Bootstrap frontend
  2. SEO ready
  3. A contact form that sends an email to your email(s) of choice and to Cosmic JS for easy reference
  4. Full-site search functionality
  5. All content is easily managed in Cosmic JS including pages, blog and contact info. Sign up for Cosmic JS to install the demo content and deploy this website.

Get started

git clone https://github.com/cosmicjs/nextjs-website-boilerplate
cd medical-professional-next-js  
npm install
Import the bucket.json file into your Cosmic JS Bucket. To do this go to Your Bucket > Settings > Import / Export Data. Or install the app via the Next.js Website App page.

Run in production

COSMIC_BUCKET=your-bucket-slug npm start
Go to 
http://localhost:3000
Run in development
npm run dev
Go to 
http://localhost:5000
.

Configure

Contact email Because Next.js doesn’t have a mail server, the contact form uses mailgun to send the email. So add the following constants in the config file.
env: {
      MAILGUN_KEY :'',
      MAILGUN_DOMAIN : ''
    }

