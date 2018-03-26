Next.js Website Boilerplate

TL;DR

Features

Fully responsive down to mobile w/ Bootstrap frontend SEO ready A contact form that sends an email to your email(s) of choice and to Cosmic JS for easy reference Full-site search functionality All content is easily managed in Cosmic JS including pages, blog and contact info. Sign up for Cosmic JS to install the demo content and deploy this website.

Get started

git clone http s: //github. com /cosmicjs/nextjs-website-boilerplate cd medical-professional- next -js npm install

bucket.json file into your Cosmic JS Bucket. To do this go to Your Bucket > Settings > Import / Export Data. Or install the app via the Import thefile into your Cosmic JS Bucket. To do this go to Your Bucket > Settings > Import / Export Data. Or install the app via the Next.js Website App page

Run in production

COSMIC_BUCKET =your-bucket-slug npm start

Run in development

npm run dev

Configure

Contact email Because Next.js doesn’t have a mail server, the contact form uses mailgun to send the email. So add the following constants in the config file.

env: { MAILGUN_KEY : '' , MAILGUN_DOMAIN : '' }

