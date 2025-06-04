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New Plugin Brings Auditing to kubectl exec—No More Blind Shell Access

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byPawan Jaiswal@pawanjswal

Product Security Engineer | Cybersecurity Blogger at OpenExploit.in

June 4th, 2025
featured image - New Plugin Brings Auditing to kubectl exec—No More Blind Shell Access
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Pawan Jaiswal@pawanjswal

Product Security Engineer | Cybersecurity Blogger at OpenExploit.in

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TOPICS

cybersecurity#cybersecurity#kubectl-exec-audit-trail#secure-kubectl-shell-access#kubectl-exec-alternative#audit-kubectl-container-access#kubernetes-exec-command-log#kubectl-plugin-with-logging#debug-pods-with-visibility

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