    NEW MECHANICAL AND ENGINEERING INVENTIONS

    NEW MECHANICAL AND ENGINEERING INVENTIONS

    Joseph W. Thorn, Iuka, Miss., assignor to himself and M.W. Beardsley, of same place.—In this machine there is a new construction of the brush drum for simplifying the same, and facilitating the application of the brush wings, so that they can be readily taken off and put on; also, an arrangement of the ribs between the saws for facilitating the separating of the seed from the cotton without breaking and injuring the fiber. There are also ingenious devices for preventing the seed from gathering and clogging at the ends of the saw drum.

