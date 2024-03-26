Search icon
    New Jersey State Enters Legal Fray: Alleges Apple Violated Antitrust Laws with Monopoly Maintenance

    New Jersey State Enters Legal Fray: Alleges Apple Violated Antitrust Laws with Monopoly Maintenance

    March 26th, 2024
    The State of New Jersey alleges that Apple violated the New Jersey Antitrust Act by engaging in monopoly maintenance practices in the smartphone market, seeking injunctive and equitable relief as remedies.
    new jersey court in session Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    United States v. Apple INC Court Filing, retrieved on March 21, 2024 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 23 of 25.

    E. Fifth Claim for Relief: Violation of the New Jersey Antitrust Act (Monopoly Maintenance)

    224. Plaintiff State of New Jersey repeats and realleges and incorporates by reference each and every preceding paragraph and allegation of this Complaint as if fully set forth herein.


    225. The New Jersey Antitrust Act, N.J.S.A. 56:9-4(a), states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to monopolize, or attempt to monopolize, or to combine or conspire with any person or persons, to monopolize trade or commerce in any relevant market within this State.”


    226. In the operation of its business, Apple engaged in numerous commercial practices that violate the New Jersey Antitrust Act, N.J.S.A. 56:9-1 to -19, including monopolizing or attempting to monopolize trade or commerce in the smartphone market and the performance smartphone market within the State of New Jersey, in violation of N.J.S.A. 56:9-4.


    227. Each violation of the New Jersey Antitrust Act by Apple constitutes a separate unlawful practice and violation, under N.J.S.A. 56:9-16.


    228. Plaintiff State of New Jersey seeks all remedies available under the New Jersey Antitrust Act, N.J.S.A. 56:9-1 to -19, including, without limitation, the following: (a) injunctive and other equitable relief, pursuant to N.J.S.A. 56:9-7 and N.J.S.A.56:9-10(a); and (b) other remedies as the Court may deem appropriate and the interests of justice may require.



    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on March 21, 2024, from justice.gov is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


