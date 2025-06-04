New Go Tool Automates SSL Renewal for SafeLine WAF, Ending 90-Day Cert Headaches

Tired of manually renewing your SSL certificates every 90 days? Cloud providers have reduced the validity of their free SSL certs from 1 year to just 3 months. While SafeLine WAF supports Let’s Encrypt out of the box, it lacks automatic renewal. That’s where this automation tool comes in — saving you time and reducing downtime. 🔧 What This Tool Does This Go-based utility automatically renews your SafeLine SSL certificates using Let’s Encrypt’s DNS-01 challenge. It supports several major DNS providers out of the box: DNS-01 challenge Tencent CloudAliyun (Alibaba Cloud)Huawei CloudWest.cnRainyun Tencent Cloud Aliyun (Alibaba Cloud) Huawei Cloud West.cn Rainyun Don’t see your DNS provider? Leave a comment on the GitHub repo — the author is open to adding more. Don’t see your DNS provider? Leave a comment on the GitHub repo — the author is open to adding more. GitHub: https://github.com/Wink541/SafelineAPI https://github.com/Wink541/SafelineAPI Mirror (Gitea): https://gitea.doicat.com/duoduo/SafelineAPI https://gitea.doicat.com/duoduo/SafelineAPI 🚀 Getting Started 1. Clone the Repo git clone https://github.com/Wink541/SafelineAPI\ncd SafelineAPI git clone https://github.com/Wink541/SafelineAPI\ncd SafelineAPI 2. Build the Binary go build -o safelineApi ./cmd/safelineApi/main.go\n# Optional: cross-compile for your platform\ngo env -w GOOS=linux # Options: linux / windows / darwin\ngo env -w GOARCH=amd64 # Options: amd64 / arm64 go build -o safelineApi ./cmd/safelineApi/main.go\n# Optional: cross-compile for your platform\ngo env -w GOOS=linux # Options: linux / windows / darwin\ngo env -w GOARCH=amd64 # Options: amd64 / arm64 3. Edit Config File Create a config.json with the following structure: config.json {\n "SafeLine": {\n "Host": {\n "HostName": "192.168.1.4",\n "Port": "1443"\n },\n "ApiToken": "your-safeline-token"\n },\n "ApplyCert": {\n "Days": 30,\n "Email": "your@email.com",\n "SavePath": "/tmp/ssl",\n "DNSProviderConfig": {\n "DNSProvider": "TencentCloud",\n "TencentCloud": {\n "SecretId": "your-id",\n "SecretKey": "your-key"\n },\n "AliCloud": {\n "AccessKeyId": "your-id",\n "AccessKeySecret": "your-secret"\n },\n "HuaweiCloud": {\n "AccessKeyId": "your-id",\n "Region": "cn-east-2",\n "SecretAccessKey": "your-key"\n },\n "WestCN": {\n "Username": "your-username",\n "Password": "your-password"\n },\n "RainYun": {\n "ApiKey": "your-api-key"\n }\n }\n }\n} {\n "SafeLine": {\n "Host": {\n "HostName": "192.168.1.4",\n "Port": "1443"\n },\n "ApiToken": "your-safeline-token"\n },\n "ApplyCert": {\n "Days": 30,\n "Email": "your@email.com",\n "SavePath": "/tmp/ssl",\n "DNSProviderConfig": {\n "DNSProvider": "TencentCloud",\n "TencentCloud": {\n "SecretId": "your-id",\n "SecretKey": "your-key"\n },\n "AliCloud": {\n "AccessKeyId": "your-id",\n "AccessKeySecret": "your-secret"\n },\n "HuaweiCloud": {\n "AccessKeyId": "your-id",\n "Region": "cn-east-2",\n "SecretAccessKey": "your-key"\n },\n "WestCN": {\n "Username": "your-username",\n "Password": "your-password"\n },\n "RainYun": {\n "ApiKey": "your-api-key"\n }\n }\n }\n} 4. Run the Tool ./safelineApi ./config.json ./safelineApi ./config.json 5. (Optional) Add a Cron Job To automate renewal every month: 0 0 1,31 * * root /opt/safelineApi/safelineApi /opt/safelineApi/config.json > /opt/safelineApi/app.log 0 0 1,31 * * root /opt/safelineApi/safelineApi /opt/safelineApi/config.json > /opt/safelineApi/app.log 🧪 Example Output Before execution: Certificates close to expiry (under 90 days) Certificates close to expiry (under 90 days) Log output after running the tool: [SUCCESS] 2025/04/15 21:36:07 SafeLine config validated!\n[INFO] 2025/04/15 21:36:08 Starting certificate renewal...\n[INFO] 2025/04/15 21:36:10 Using DNS-01 challenge for domain [www.doicat.com]\n[INFO] 2025/04/15 21:36:14 DNS record propagation successful\n[SUCCESS] 2025/04/15 21:36:43 Certificate for [www.doicat.com] updated! [SUCCESS] 2025/04/15 21:36:07 SafeLine config validated!\n[INFO] 2025/04/15 21:36:08 Starting certificate renewal...\n[INFO] 2025/04/15 21:36:10 Using DNS-01 challenge for domain [www.doicat.com]\n[INFO] 2025/04/15 21:36:14 DNS record propagation successful\n[SUCCESS] 2025/04/15 21:36:43 Certificate for [www.doicat.com] updated! After execution: Certificates renewed successfully ✅ Certificates renewed successfully ✅ ✍️ Final Thoughts This simple Go tool solves a real-world pain: automating SSL renewals for SafeLine WAF. If you’re tired of getting those “certificate expired” warnings, this tool’s for you. The project is still evolving — feel free to contribute or suggest improvements on GitHub! 🌐 GitHub Repository📚 Official Docs💬 Discord Community 🌐 GitHub Repository GitHub Repository 📚 Official Docs Official Docs 💬 Discord Community Discord Community