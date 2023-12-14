NEW BOOKS AND PUBLICATIONS

Search icon
    NEW BOOKS AND PUBLICATIONSby@scientificamerican

    A Complete Guide for Coach Painters. Translated from the French of M. Arlot, Coach Painter, for Eleven Years Foreman of Painting to M. Eherler, Coach Maker, Paris. By A. A. Fesquet, Chemist and Engineer. To which is added an Appendix, containing Information respecting the Materials and the Practice of Coach and Car Painting and Varnishing, in the United States and Great Britain. Philadelphia: Henry Carey Baird, Industrial Publisher, 406 Walnut street. London: Sampson Low, Son & Marston, Crown Buildings, 188 Fleet street. 1871. Price, by mail, to any part of the United States, $1.25. This is another of the large number of practical works and industrial treatises issued from the press of Mr. Baird. It is intended as a practical manual for the use of coach painters, and we must say, upon examination of its contents, that we think it admirably adapted to meet the wants of that class of artisans for which it has been prepared. There is perhaps no department of decorative art in which there is greater room for the display of skill and taste than in coach painting. This work, however, does not deal with the subject of art, to any great extent. Its aim is to give information in regard to colors, varnishes, etc., and their management in carriage painting in the plainest manner, and in this way it thoroughly fulfils the intention of the author.

