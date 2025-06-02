New AI Method PreCorrector Solves Complex Diffusion Problems Faster Than Ever

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June 2nd, 2025
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data-science#graph-neural-networks#conjugate-gradient-solvers#preconditioner-design#iterative-solvers#numerical-linear-algebra#ml-for-numerical-methods#sparse-matrix-algorithms#dl-in-computational-science

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