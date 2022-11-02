Network Security vs. Cybersecurity: What's the Difference?
Too Long; Didn't ReadNetwork security is a form of cybersecurity, but it focuses on protecting and limiting access to the IT infrastructure of a system. Cybersecurity is intended to limit unauthorized access to an organization's total systems. Network security protects the organization's IT infrastructure, which includes hardware, software, networking components, operating systems (OS) and data storage. While cybersecurity is more comprehensive in its focus, both processes include securing firewalls, identity passwords, backups, encryption, etc., but often in different applications.