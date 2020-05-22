Search icon
Start Writing
Heroku adBuilding a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Hackernoon logoNetwork Information API: How to Access Network Connection Speed Info by@mozilla

Network Information API: How to Access Network Connection Speed Info

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

This is an experimental technology
Check the Browser compatibility table carefully before using this in production.
The Network Information API provides information about the system's
connection in terms of general connection type (e.g., 'wifi', 'cellular', etc.). This can be used to select high definition content or low definition content based on the user's connection. The entire API consists of the addition of the 
NetworkInformation
 interface and a single property to the 
Navigator
 interface: 
Navigator.connection
.
Note: This feature is available in Web Workers.

Examples

Detect connection changes
This example watches for changes to the user's connection.
var connection = navigator.connection || navigator.mozConnection || navigator.webkitConnection;
var type = connection.effectiveType;

function updateConnectionStatus() {
  console.log("Connection type changed from " + type + " to " + connection.effectiveType);
  type = connection.effectiveType;
}

connection.addEventListener('change', updateConnectionStatus);
Preload large resources

The connection object is useful for deciding whether to preload resources that take large amounts of bandwidth or memory. This example would be called soon after page load to check for a connection type where preloading a video may not be desirable. If a cellular connection is found, then the 
preloadVideo
flag is set to false. For simplicity and clarity, this example only tests for one connection type. A real-world use case would likely use a switch statement or some other method to check all of the possible values of 
NetworkInformation.type
. Regardless of the type value you can get an estimate of connection speed through the 
NetworkInformation.effectiveType
 property.
let preloadVideo = true;
var connection = navigator.connection || navigator.mozConnection || navigator.webkitConnection;
if (connection) {
  if (connection.effectiveType=== 'cellular') {
    preloadVideo = false;
  }
}

Interfaces

NetworkInformation
Provides information about the connection a device is using to communicate with the network and provides a means for scripts to be
notified if the connection type changes. The 
NetworkInformation
interfaces cannot be instantiated. It is instead accessed through the 
Navigator
 interface.

Specifications

Browser compatibility

NetworkInformation
Navigator.connection

See also

Credits

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla

Read my stories

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Related

Tags

#tutorial#mozilla#mdn-documentation#web-development#api#network#internet#hackernoon-top-story
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!