Network Information API: How to Access Network Connection Speed Info

This is an experimental technology
Check the Browser compatibility table carefully before using this in production.
interface and a single property to the
NetworkInformation
interface:
Navigator
.
Navigator.connection
Note: This feature is available in Web Workers.
var connection = navigator.connection || navigator.mozConnection || navigator.webkitConnection;
var type = connection.effectiveType;
function updateConnectionStatus() {
console.log("Connection type changed from " + type + " to " + connection.effectiveType);
type = connection.effectiveType;
}
connection.addEventListener('change', updateConnectionStatus);
flag is set to false. For simplicity and clarity, this example only tests for one connection type. A real-world use case would likely use a switch statement or some other method to check all of the possible values of
preloadVideo
. Regardless of the type value you can get an estimate of connection speed through the
NetworkInformation.type
property.
NetworkInformation.effectiveType
let preloadVideo = true;
var connection = navigator.connection || navigator.mozConnection || navigator.webkitConnection;
if (connection) {
if (connection.effectiveType=== 'cellular') {
preloadVideo = false;
}
}
interfaces cannot be instantiated. It is instead accessed through the
NetworkInformation
interface.
Navigator