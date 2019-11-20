.Net Core 3.0 API and Swashbuckle: Disabled Model Binding and XML Document File

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
. I'm using 5.0.0-rc2. Then you need to register it in the Startup.cs. I'm doing a basic setup here for brevity sake, but feel free to explore the configuration options available.
Swashbuckle.AspNetCore
public void ConfigureServices(IServiceCollection services)
{
services.AddSwaggerGen(options =>
{
options.SwaggerDoc("v1", new OpenApiInfo()
{
Description="Well documented api",
Title = "Sandbox Api"
});
});
//other stuff
}
public void Configure(IApplicationBuilder app, IWebHostEnvironment env)
{
app.UseSwagger();
app.UseSwaggerUI(c =>
{
c.SwaggerEndpoint("/swagger/v1/swagger.json", "Sandbox Api");
});
//other stuff...
}
, you should be able to view your endpoints.
/swagger/index.html
options.IncludeXmlComments(Path.GetDirectoryName(Assembly.GetExecutingAssembly().CodeBase) + "\\SandboxApi.xml", true);
options.IncludeXmlComments(Path.GetDirectoryName(Assembly.GetExecutingAssembly().CodeBase) + "\\Models.xml");
/// <summary>
/// A controller for CRUD operations with weather forecast
/// </summary>
[ApiController]
[Route("[controller]")]
public class WeatherForecastController : ControllerBase
{
private static readonly string[] Summaries = new[]
{
"Freezing", "Bracing", "Chilly", "Cool", "Mild", "Warm", "Balmy", "Hot", "Sweltering", "Scorching"
};
...
/// <summary>
/// Detailed weather forecast
/// </summary>
public class WeatherForecast
{
/// <summary>
/// The date for the forecast
/// </summary>
public DateTime Date { get; set; }
,
<remarks>
and
<returns>
is also supported. You can see the explanations showing up for the endpoints and you can explore the schemas at the bottom of the swagger index page.
<example>
public class WeatherPostOperationFilter : IOperationFilter
{
public void Apply(OpenApiOperation operation, OperationFilterContext context)
{
if (operation.OperationId != "Weather_Post")
return;
operation.RequestBody = new OpenApiRequestBody()
{
Content = new Dictionary<string, OpenApiMediaType> {
{"multipart/form-data",
new OpenApiMediaType()
{
Schema = context.SchemaGenerator
.GenerateSchema(typeof(WeatherForecast), context.SchemaRepository)
}
}
}
};
}
}
[HttpPost(Name ="Weather_Post")]
public IEnumerable<WeatherForecast> Post()
{
//...
options.OperationFilter<WeatherPostOperationFilter>();