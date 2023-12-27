Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Navigating the Transition from CRA to Vite – A Developer's Journeyby@smakss

    Navigating the Transition from CRA to Vite – A Developer's Journey

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article delves into the technical journey of migrating a web project from Create React App (CRA) to Vite. It covers the initial setup changes, resolving JSX file extensions, SVG import adjustments, path alias configurations, environment variable updates, and testing transitions. The piece also discusses the migration of an NPM module to Vite, emphasizing key configurations for handling CSS and external dependencies. Practical insights are provided throughout to assist developers in navigating this transition smoothly.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Navigating the Transition from CRA to Vite – A Developer's Journey
    programming #vite #migrating-from-cra-to-vite
    SMAKSS HackerNoon profile picture

    @smakss

    SMAKSS

    Max: Software Engineer (Frontend) driven by innovation. I am exploring and sharing insights to propel human progress.

    Receive Stories from @smakss

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    SMAKSS HackerNoon profile picture
    by SMAKSS @smakss.Max: Software Engineer (Frontend) driven by innovation. I am exploring and sharing insights to propel human progress.
    Read my stories
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    From Code to Content: Max, Hacker Noon's Frontend Innovator
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by smakss #meet-the-writer
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Create SVG Sprite With Icons
    Published at Dec 23, 2023 by gmakarov #frontend
    Article Thumbnail
    What is the Fastest Way to Create a React library?
    Published at Dec 13, 2023 by hackerclpqx3l9r00003o61in7561ng #react-library
    Article Thumbnail
    How To Serve a Vite + Vue3 Page Inside a Sub-folder
    Published at Feb 07, 2023 by dhgouveia #vite
    Article Thumbnail
    Create React App is Dead! Here are Some Alternatives
    Published at Feb 02, 2023 by devabram #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!