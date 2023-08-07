Navigating the Cloud: Creating Kubernetes Clusters Across Providers

This article is focused on managed Kubernetes. A managed Kubernetes service can be beneficial for organizations that want to focus on applications rather than dealing with installing, operating, and maintaining a Kubernetes cluster. Firstly, what exactly is a managed Kubernetes service? It’s a cloud computing offering, in which the cloud provider takes the responsibility of managing the control plane (kube-apiserver, etcd store, kube-scheduler, controller-manager). Even more, the cloud provider takes the burden of managing and ensuring the reliability, availability, and upgrades of the Kubernetes cluster. Some of the major Kubernetes as a Service offerings are: EKS ( ) Elastic Kubernetes Service AKS ( ) Azure Kubernetes Service GKE ( ) Google Kubernetes Engine As a general prerequisite in terms of tooling, you’ll need: — CLI for communicating with Kubernetes ( ) kubectl installation guide here There are three main ways to interact with the cloud: Cloud console (UI approach) Custom cloud client libraries or SDK (programmatic approach) CLI (command line approach) Also, each cloud provider offers the possibility of an Infrastructure as a Code approach via various solutions: Azure ARM templates, AWS CloudFormation, and Google Cloud Deployment Manager. I will opt for a CLI approach due to its scripting capabilities. For instance, common choices like the cluster name and the number of nodes can be set as environment variables. export CLUSTER="democluster"\nexport NODES=2 AWS You’re going you need a user with the right policies for services like EKS, CloudFormation, EC2, IAM, and an access key for that user ( ). guide here - CLI for interacting with AWS services ( ) aws installation guide here - CLI for creating and managing clusters on AWS ( ) eksctl installation guide here authenticator that allows you to use AWS IAM credentials to authenticate ( ) aws iam installation guide here First, we need to configure CLI using the access key generated for our IAM user. We can use command to configure AWS CLI. Run the following command without arguments in order to get prompted for configuration values (e.g. AWS Access Key Id and your AWS Secret Access Key, AWS region). aws aws configure # credentials are placed ~/.aws/credentials.\naws configure IAM AWS CLI: for you will need to have AWS API credentials configured. Amazon EKS uses the IAM service to provide authentication to your Kubernetes cluster through the AWS IAM authenticator for Kubernetes. Verify if you’re authenticated by running the following command: eksctl aws iam get-user Creating Kubernetes Cluster: EKS clusters run in a VPC, therefore you need an with public and private subnets. The VPC must have a sufficient number of IP addresses available for the cluster, any nodes, and other Kubernetes resources that you want to create, and also it must have a DNS hostname and DNS resolution support (otherwise nodes can’t register to the cluster). You can’t change which subnets you want to use after cluster creation. Amazon VPC The beauty of it is that eksctl will do all the heavy lifting for us and even more, you can customize your Kubernetes cluster as needed (number of nodes, region, node size). To allow SSH access to nodes, imports by default the ssh public key from , but if you can use another SSH public key by passing the absolute path to the key in the flag. eksctl ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub --ssh-public-key eksctl create cluster --name=$CLUSTER --nodes=$NODES --region=eu-west-1 --ssh-public-key=~/.ssh/eks_key.pub We’re going to create a Kubernetes cluster with : 2 nodes with the default instance type (currently m5.large) default Kubernetes version (currently 1.25) Behind the scenes uses CloudFormation, you can see that in this case, it creates 2 CloudFormation stacks, also CloudFormation console can be used to check the status of the deployment. eksctl After the cluster has been created, the appropriate Kubernetes configuration will be added to your file, to verify it just: kubeconfig eksctl get clusters\nkubectl get no -owide You can clean up and delete the cluster using: eksctl delete cluster --name <cluster_name> Azure — CLI for managing Azure resources and services. az Before using any Azure CLI commands you need to authenticate, to initiate the authorization code flow run: az login If needed then you can provision the subscription with a new . resource group # list resource groups in the current subscription\naz group list -o table\n\n# create new resource group\naz group create --name <resource_group_name> --location <location> Creating Kubernetes Cluster: The workhorse for managing Azure Kubernetes Services is . We’re going to create a Kubernetes cluster with: az aks two worker nodes with the default VM size (currently Standard_DS2_v2) default Kubernetes version (currently 1.25.11) default SKU load balancer (Standard) default VM set type (VirtualMachineScaleSets) az aks create -g <resource_group_name> -n $CLUSTER --node-count $NODES --generate-ssh-keys --location westeurope The aks create command is highly extensible via flags usage e.g. to change the node size. After the cluster has been created, because the command also generated the SSH keys, the next step is to download and merge --node-vm-size kubeconfig aks get-credentials --resource-group <resource-group-name> --name $CLUSTER An important aspect is that after the cluster is created, another resource group will be created (in the same subscription) usually called which will contain the Virtual machine scale set for the nodepool, the load balancer. MC_<cluster_name>_<region> az aks list -o table\nkubectl get no -owide Clean up and delete the cluster, using the following: # delete cluster\naz aks delete --name $CLUSTER --resource-group <resource_group_name>\n\n# delete resource group\naz group delete --name <resource_group_name> Google — CLI for interacting with Google services. gcloud enable Kubernetes engine API ( ) guide here gcloud services enable container.googleapis.com To authorize to access Google Cloud and to set up or update configuration, use the following commands that will launch an interactive Getting Started workflow and obtain access credentials four your user account: gcloud gcloud init\ngcloud auth login Creating Kubernetes Cluster: We’re going to use gcloud container to create the Kubernetes cluster, as before the command is highly extensible providing various flags for cluster creation. 2 N1 machine-type nodes default Kubernetes version (currently 1.27) gcloud container clusters create $CLUSTER\\\n --num-nodes $NODES\\\n --machine-type n1-standard-1 \\\n --zone europe-central2-a Update with the credentials: kubeconfig cloud container clusters get-credentials Now you can list the Kubernetes clusters in the desired zones or regions. gcloud container clusters list --zone europe-central2-a And of course, you can clean up and delete the cluster: cloud container clusters delete $CLUSTER --zone europe-central2-a Conclusions The purpose of this article was twofold: to demonstrate the ease of creating Kubernetes clusters and to offer an overview of the tooling available for interacting with a managed Kubernetes service. The general approach is the same for all three cloud providers, and I would say using the CLI hits the sweet spot between imperative and declarative because it enables you to create wrapper scripts in which you can combine numerous commands and create various customizations. Last but not least for production environments I strongly suggest using an approach for example a common IaC solution for all three cloud providers is by HashiCorp. Infrastructure as Code Terraform The lead image for this article was generated by via the prompt "Cloud infrastructure" HackerNoon's AI Image Generator