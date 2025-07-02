105 reads

Navigating Skew: Addressing Language & Domain Biases in Web Data

by Open Datasets Compiled by HackerNoonJuly 2nd, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Explore the challenges posed by high-skewed language and topic distributions in web data, acknowledging potential model biases and the impact of privacy-preserving query filtering.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail

Company Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Navigating Skew: Addressing Language & Domain Biases in Web Data
a navigation compass in the palm of a space captain as he looks out into outer space Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Open Datasets Compiled by HackerNoon HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Background and Related work

2.1 Web Scale Information Retrieval

2.2 Existing Datasets

3 MS Marco Web Search Dataset and 3.1 Document Preparation

3.2 Query Selection and Labeling

3.3 Dataset Analysis

3.4 New Challenges Raised by MS MARCO Web Search

4 Benchmark Results and 4.1 Environment Setup

4.2 Baseline Methods

4.3 Evaluation Metrics

4.4 Evaluation of Embedding Models and 4.5 Evaluation of ANN Algorithms

4.6 Evaluation of End-to-end Performance

5 Potential Biases and Limitations

6 Future Work and Conclusions, and References

5 POTENTIAL BIASES AND LIMITATIONS

As discussed in section 3.3.1, The language distribution of documents and queries in the web scenario is high-skewed. This will lead to language bias on data and models. ClueWeb22 [9] demonstrates that there also exists topic distribution skew in the web scenario. Therefore, domain bias also may happen in data and models. To protect user privacy and content health, we remove queries that are rarely triggered (triggered by less than K users, where K is a high value), contain personally identifiable information, offensive content, adult content and queries that have no click connection to the ClueWeb22 document set. As a result, the query distribution is slightly different from the real web query distribution.


Authors:

(1) Qi Chen, Microsoft Beijing, China;

(2) Xiubo Geng, Microsoft Beijing, China;

(3) Corby Rosset, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(4) Carolyn Buractaon, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(5) Jingwen Lu, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(6) Tao Shen, University of Technology Sydney, Sydney, Australia and the work was done at Microsoft;

(7) Kun Zhou, Microsoft, Beijing, China;

(8) Chenyan Xiong, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, United States and the work was done at Microsoft;

(9) Yeyun Gong, Microsoft, Beijing, China;

(10) Paul Bennett, Spotify, New York, United States and the work was done at Microsoft;

(11) Nick Craswell, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(12) Xing Xie, Microsoft, Beijing, China;

(13) Fan Yang, Microsoft, Beijing, China;

(14) Bryan Tower, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(15) Nikhil Rao, Microsoft, Mountain View, United States;

(16) Anlei Dong, Microsoft, Mountain View, United States;

(17) Wenqi Jiang, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland;

(18) Zheng Liu, Microsoft, Beijing, China;

(19) Mingqin Li, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(20) Chuanjie Liu, Microsoft, Beijing, China;

(21) Zengzhong Li, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(22) Rangan Majumder, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(23) Jennifer Neville, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(24) Andy Oakley, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(25) Knut Magne Risvik, Microsoft, Oslo, Norway;

(26) Harsha Vardhan Simhadri, Microsoft, Bengaluru, India;

(27) Manik Varma, Microsoft, Bengaluru, India;

(28) Yujing Wang, Microsoft, Beijing, China;

(29) Linjun Yang, Microsoft, Redmond, United States;

(30) Mao Yang, Microsoft, Beijing, China;

(31) Ce Zhang, ETH Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland and the work was done at Microsoft.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Open Datasets Compiled by HackerNoon HackerNoon profile picture
Open Datasets Compiled by HackerNoon@datasets
A library of open datasets for data analytics/machine learning compiled by HackerNoon.
Read my storiesAbout @datasets

TOPICS

purcat-imgtech-stories#ms-marco-web-search#large-scale-dataset#web-search#real-world-web-data#bing-search-engine#clicked-query-document-pairs#neural-indexer-models#embedding-models

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
10 Best Keras Datasets for Building and Training Deep Learning Models
by datasets
Mar 08, 2023
#datasets
Article Thumbnail
MS MARCO Web Search: Powering Next-Gen Information Access & Neural Indexers
by datasets
Jun 27, 2025
#ms-marco-web-search
Article Thumbnail
Challenges in Web-Scale Information Retrieval: From Keywords to Embeddings
by datasets
Jun 27, 2025
#ms-marco-web-search
Article Thumbnail
Why New Datasets are Needed for Deep Learning-Enhanced IR
by datasets
Jun 28, 2025
#ms-marco-web-search
Article Thumbnail
Introducing MS MARCO Web Search: A New Era for LLM and IR Data
by datasets
Jun 28, 2025
#ms-marco-web-search
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks