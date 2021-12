Half of the world’s entire Gross Domestic Product relies on natural assets to the tune of $44T every single year. Natural assets are all the assets that have their source in nature. The value of natural capital is, from one perspective, even greater than the value of life itself. The Economics of Biodiversity: The Dasgupta Review will be published in February 2021. In fact, if nature is at risk so is the entire global economy. We must take our wealth into account.