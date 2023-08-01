Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Nasty Psychological Tricks People Playby@rimaeneva

    Nasty Psychological Tricks People Play

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Sometimes we engage in bad habits that make relationships icky and inauthentic. Here’s a look at three ways we do this.
    featured image - Nasty Psychological Tricks People Play
    life-hacking#psychology#relationships
    Rima Eneva HackerNoon profile picture

    @rimaeneva

    Rima Eneva

    Receive Stories from @rimaeneva

    react to story with heart
    Rima Eneva HackerNoon profile picture
    by Rima Eneva @rimaeneva.I'm 50% personal development, 40% writing & 10% cookies. I think about the weirdness of being human all day long. Here to offer my perspective on creating a more meaningful life.
    Read my stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Overcoming Your Inner Critic
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by rimaeneva #psychology
    Article Thumbnail
    Internal Inspiration: The Counterforce to External Stimulation
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by rnjai #life-hacking
    Article Thumbnail
    The Art of Procrastination: How Coders Master the Craft While Pretending to Work
    Published at Aug 23, 2023 by dominicdamoah #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Decentralizing Real-Time Communication: Shaping the Future of Connectivity
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by danstein #decentralization
    Article Thumbnail
    Scaling the Dependency Autopilot; Balancing Autonomy and Collaboration
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by rnjai #life-hacking
    Article Thumbnail
    Overcoming Your Inner Critic
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by rimaeneva #psychology
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa