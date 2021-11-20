NASA’s Zero Gravity Posture: From Space Rockets to Office Furniture

NASA studied the neutral body posture by observing astronauts suspended in weightless state at the SkyLab space station in the years following the Apollo Program. The neutral body position is the position in which there is the least strain on the spine, and the muscles are the most relaxed. The principles they developed have informed anything from car seats to zero gravity indoor recliners. The benefits of the body neutral position have been seen in office chairs, car seats and car seats. Nissan car seats have been inspired by the concept.