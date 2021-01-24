NASA Space Entrepreneur Releases Growth Hacking Secrets in New Book

@ nadersabry My Growth Thinking Growth hacking amplified by bestselling author of Ready Set Growth Hack.

From idea to action in a snap, this unique design system helps leaders growth hack quickly, easily, and at a very low cost.

Growth thinking — thinking, design growth hack book, is Nader Sabry’s second release on the topic of growth hacking, helping CEOs and entrepreneurs learn from the fastest-growing company on the plant.

His original book Ready Set Growth Hack reveals an exponential blueprint for hacking growth proven over 25 years of helping startups to corporates and even governments. Sabry is now kicking-up to the next level with a design system methodology, helping some of the most notorious growth hackers grow even faster.

Sabry draws on his vast experience in helping organizations grow with some well-known examples, like his company TIMEZ5 Global Inc. a NASA space certified company in the health and wellness space. He founded several companies, including one of the world-first internet service providers, and discovered common growth patterns that yielded disproportionate results.

He has taken those patterns and developed them into a blueprint, a process where exponential growth can be achieved.

The new book Growth thinking — thinking, design growth hack is a blend of design thinking and modern modeling tools like business model canvas. What’s unique is he has a gap where business methodologies do not help with exponential growth. There are four types of business methodologies — Accelerating growth, Building a company, Managing projects,​ and Offering Design.

The design system can work standalone or extend to popular methodologies like lean startup, business model canvas, design thinking, scrum, etc. Its purpose is to take a growth hack from idea to action quickly, easily, and at a very low cost.

The approach is based on seeing the bigger picture without losing the details in a structured but super creative way. This helps with not missing detail but having enough flexibility to design a growth hack, execute it, test it, and then grow from there.

This is supported by a 1:5:20 learning system that helps growth hackers accumulate their learnings to generate new, better systematically, and implement significant growth improvements quickly.

This approach accelerates capabilities by building on learnings from both failures and success using the FPL system, originally illustrated in the book Ready Set Growth Hack.

The growth thinking design system also models itself off unicorn high-intensity scaling, a process where startups worth a billion-dollars and more experience unparalleled forms of growth. High-growth situations cannot be managed with conventional management methodologies and tools, but it needs to use advanced approaches.

About Growth Thinking

Growth thinking is a fast, easy, and simple way to prototype growth hacks. This enables growth by visualizing a growth hack in abstract and then detailing them into a systematic approach. This makes it easy to develop and improve growth hacks and generate new, better growth hacks.

About Author Nader Sabry

Sabry is a bestselling author of Ready Set Growth hack, a beginner’s guide to growth hacking success, and the newly released Growth Thinking Design — think design, growth hack.

Sabry is a strategist, innovator, growth hacker, and entrepreneur who has raised $20 Million for his startups and $100 Million for helping co-found and develop other startups. He is focused on NASA space-technology, health, wellness, government, and strategy consulting.

He has worked with Fortune 500s to accelerate growth, unicorn startups to hack growth, gain massive tractions, and governments for rapid innovation and public policy.

He is currently a judge at the Space Technology Hall of Fame, the founder of several startups, and a trusted advisor to some of the world’s fastest-growing companies. He has been featured in Mindvalley, Entrepreneur Magazine, Time Magazine, Huffington Post, MIT Technology Review, and NASA Spinoff magazine.

