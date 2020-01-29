Naming Conventions in Java, Maven and Gradle

Discover, triage, and prioritize Java errors in real-time
A central aspect of Java's philosophy is that names matter.
Brian Goetz, Java Language Architect and author of Java Concurrency in Practice

com.acme.foo
, to make sure there is space for other utility projects. If we're really forward-looking, we'll take into account that foo is a utility library for manipulating text, so we better put it into
com.acme.util.foo
. On the other hand, YAGNI.
com.acme.util.text.foo
- and that's it. I'm glad that I do most of my work on the JVM rather than a runtime which was designed and built in 10 days, but whenever I start nesting my root package deeper than
foo
, I try to remember that all those gobs of software being written in Node.js are getting by without any nesting at all, so maybe I can get by with 3 or 4 levels of nesting for my root package, rather than 5 or 6.
com.acme.foo
files is that you don't have to pick names for them - they get their name automatically from a 1:1 mapping on the
.class
file they came from. Unfortunately, maven asks you to pick two names, so it can't be that simple. Luckily, maven also provides not only one, but two slightly different conventions for how to pick these names!
.java
, which I've found to be huge improvement over
https://jitpack.io
for integration testing. The naming convention that it uses is:
-SNAPSHOT
(also
com.github.{user}:{repo}
,
com.gitlab
, and
org.bitbucket
)
com.gitee
for multi-module builds
com.github.{user}.{repo}:{subproject}
with com.acme for a professional touch. Even if you don't use JitPack, using this convention will mean that you could, and it lays down a simple rule that works well enough for all these people.
com.github.{user}

plugins { id 'any.plugin.id.you.want' }
As a convention, we recommend you use an ID based on the reverse-domain pattern used for Java packages, for example org.example.greeting.
plugins {
id 'com.acme.gradle.foo'
id 'org.nonprofit.bar.bar-gradle-plugin'
id 'beetlejuice.beetlejuice.gradle'
}
plugins {
id 'com.acme.foo'
id 'org.nonprofit.bar'
id 'beetlejuice'
}
, just the bare minimum. And yet, a lot of the people who use it feel like they should add a
gradle.gradle
or two, just in case. Probably the only way to save us from ourselves would be for the gradle tooling to search for
gradle
in the id and throw a warning, to help us think about it a little before we publish.
gradle