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My youthful meditations owe some happy moments

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byJean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

May 22nd, 2023
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Jean-Henri Fabre@jeanhenrifabre

I was an entomologist, and author known for the lively style of my popular books on the lives of insects.

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writing#novel#non-fiction#hackernoon-books#project-gutenberg#books#jean-henri-fabre#nature#glow-worm-and-other-beetles

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