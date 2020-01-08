Top 5 Resources to Learn Django

I've been using Django for a little less than a year already if I'm not mistaken and I'd like to share the top resources I use when I'm running on a roadblock or if I'm trying to implement something that I haven't implemented yet.

First on the list is Real Python. It is an online learning website that has Python, Django, Kivy and a lot of tutorials that help different kinds of developers with different skill sets. This site was the site I leaned on when I was building my first portfolio in Django. You can check my old site here

Aside from learning to build my old portfolio from Real Python, I also learned how to read and understand the python trace back which made my life easier when I was developing with Python and when I see someone having troubles with Python, I immediately send them the link and hope they fix the error with the help of the link.

William is a software developer & a teacher that mainly focuses on Django. He's also part of the non-profit org that runs Django which he's a board member and an individual contributor.

His tutorials were useful when I was developing the site of a non-profit org from India where I had a roadblock in the authentication. Until now, when I need help from a problem, his site is one of the sites I go to for one of my resources to solve the problem at hand.

3. Vitor Freitas' site aka simpleisbetterthancomplex

Vitor is a software developer from Brazil and is currently taking up his Ph.D. in Finland.

The most different resource I found on his site was on using the flatpages in Django. Before I discovered the flatpages, I was this silly developer who hardcoded the models, views, and templates for a static site like the about page, privacy policy and the terms of use.

Some of my favorite Django articles that I have on my reading list are The complete django-allauth guide , although I use cookiecutter-django already, I still lean on to the article to understand cookiecutter-django's codebase on a much deeper understanding.

One of the most informative articles for me on this site is Modern Django Project Examples . It's a curated list of more than 100 open-source Django sites, some of which are still running and are still being maintained by the maintainers.

Last but not least is the main documentation. For a second here I was thinking of if I should include it on this list because I use Dash on my Mac and it's pretty amazing rather than going over the site documentation, but then I realized it's just using an API to get the data to show on the mac app hence deciding to include it.

I remember the first time I was able to pull something off using the documentation. I was so amazed and couldn't believe I fixed something on my own. I even tweeted about it look:

Conclusion

These are my 5 personal resources when I'm developing using Django. I am not affiliated with them, nor is working for them. I've had this thought on my head for 3 days now hence I decided to write it before I slept.

