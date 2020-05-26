My Top 10 Game Engines/Game Development Platforms

@ Gautam Gautam Raturi Technical Content Writer at Quytech.com | Passionate for Writing about Advance & Latest Technology

The rapid increase in the number of mobile game users is sheer proof that the mobile gaming industry is a billion-dollar business. And those involved in this business are pressurized to offer gaming apps that keep the users engaged and entertained while making their brand mark a competitive edge in the market.

A big thanks to the new technological inventions in this industry that mobile game development companies can now leverage highly advanced game engines, tools, and platforms to develop exciting games for smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles.

So, if you want to enter into this business or are already into it and want to know about the latest game engines, then this article is for you. Check out the list below to know about ten new mobile game development engines, platforms, and tools (free and paid both):

1. Unity

Supported Platforms: iOS, Fire OS, Tizen OS, Windows Phone, and Android

Games Developed using Unity: Angry Birds 2, Lara Croft Go, Pokeman Go, etc.

Launched by Unity Technologies, Unity is a cross-platform game engine that assists in creating amazing 2D and 3D feature-rich games. While using this game engine for mobile game development, the developers can import assets from different 3D apps, including Blender and Maya. What's exciting about Unity is that it comes up with tutorials and guides to help developers make the most of this game engine. Unity is free for personal use, but you have to pay a certain amount to access its plus, pro, and enterprise edition.

2. Corona SDK - The 2D Game Engine

Supported Platforms: iOS, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mac, and Amazon Fire

Games Developed using Corona SDK: Zip Zap, Gunman Taco Truck, Fun Run 2, The Lost City, etc.

Corona SDK is an easy-to-learn and powerful cross-platform framework that is suitable for developing engaging gaming apps for desktops and mobile phones. It allows developers to develop the game once and launch it to different devices. The Lua-based game engine offers numerous plugins to add additional features (analytics, in-app advertising, media, etc.) to the Corona Core. Another advantage of this worldwide popular game engine is that it provides real-time simulation features to make the developers see how the app will look like after the project completion. You can enjoy Corona's Core functionalities at absolutely no cost.

3. Marmalade SDK

Supported Platforms: Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Roku 2, Roku 3, LG Smart TV, Blackberry, etc.

Games Developed using Marmalade: Backbreaker, Cut the Rope, Call of Duty: World at War: Zombies, Doodle Jump, Draw Something, Godus, etc.

Marmalade SDK is a cross-platform game engine that gives the developers the freedom to write code once and run it anywhere. In other words, developers can prepare a single codebase and then compile and execute it on different platforms. So, no need to write different codes using different APIS for various platforms. It doesn't support the Linux platform.

4. Unreal

Supported Platforms: Windows PC, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, VR platforms, Linux, HTML5, SteamOS, and macOS X

Games developed using Unreal: Heart at Attack, ABC Augmented Reality, Lineage II: Revolution, and more.

Unreal, the user-friendly game engine, is dedicatedly made for beginners as it doesn't require any programming skills. Rather, it delivers game developers freedom and control to create immersive virtual worlds with cutting-edge content and highly interactive experiences. It features dynamic physics and effects, easy data translation, photorealistic rendering, and more. This game engine can be accessed for free to build small projects; but, you need to pay a specific amount to creative big projects.

5. Buildbox

Supported Platforms: iOS

Games developed using Buildbox: Color Switch, The Line Zen, Nite Fighter, Cyber Drive, etc.

Buildbox is a perfect video game maker for those who want to create highly engaging and entertaining games in a short time. With its drag and drop options, you just have to select and import images, give them a role or character, and set up your game. The game engines also allow real-time modifications and make game creation, a child’s play. You can choose from various plans and buy the one according to your specific requirements.

6. Fusion

Supported Platforms: Windows, iOS, and Android

Games developed using Fusion: DISTRAINT, Bit Odyssey, Quadle, and more.

Fusion game engine is suitable for creating event-based games and 2D games that don't require one to be an expert programmer. In other words, developers with basic programming skills can use Fusion for mobile game development. Thanks to its simple user-interface and amazing features. The free version of this game engine is available; however, if you want to access the full version, then you will have to purchase one of its premium plans.

7. AppGameKit

Supported Platforms: Blackberry, Android, Windows Phone, and iOS

Games developed using AppGameKit: Na4, Bouncing Brenden, Skrobol, and more

AppGameKit is designed for beginners and expert-level developers who want to develop cross-platform games. The user-friendly game engine uses a simple programming language, similar to that of C++, to create gaming apps that can run on various platforms. You can purchase one of the AppGameKit plans to use this engine for your mobile game app development.

8. Godot

Supported Platforms: Windows, Android, iOS, Oddventure, etc.

Games developed using Godot: RPG in a box, Vier Legend, Blacktrace, and more

Godot is a 2D and 3D video game engine that is cross-platform, free-to-use, and open-source. Developers using this engine need to know multiple operating systems, including macOS, Windows, and Linux. Godot comes up with many tools and features to offer full integrated development right from scratch. The game engine can be used for free.

9. Gideros

Supported Platforms: iOS, Windows Phone, Windows OS, macOS X, Windows RT, and more.

Games developed using Gideros: Monster Mine, Missile Defense Extreme, Galactic Blaster, etc.

Gideros is an open-source and cross-platform game engine that allows a developer to create a code and then run the game on different platforms without spending additional bucks. Like the Corona SDK, this game engine also uses Lua as the scripting language. Games developed using this popular game engine can be modified in real-time. You can use Gideros for free to develop amazing gaming applications.

10. Cocos2D- x

Supported Platforms: Android, OS X, Linux, and iOS

Games developed using Cocos2D- x: Clash of Lords 2, Dragon City, Flow Free, Family Guy, etc.

The package of 2D games development tools, Cocos2D- x is an amazing game engine that is suitable for creating mini-games, even of 1.5 MB. The large support community and full documentation available with the game engine helps the programmers to develop wonderful games for users. Another best thing about Cocos2D- x is that it is available at no cost.

Conclusion

We have mentioned the most popular game engines in this article; apart from this, there are many other game engines in the market. You can choose them according to the need of your project, budget constraints, and other factors associated with your mobile game development. Another factor while proceeding to game development is to find a reliable mobile game development company that delivers you the best of your money and have considerable experience in development. For more information on mobile game development, contact us.

Tags