My Take on The Most Valuable Skills of the Future For Life & Business

Madhav Kunal

Something I have been thinking about a lot the past 2 years of my life and has piqued my curiosity is the future.

Specifically, the future of everything.

The future of work, the future of jobs, the future of skills. The future of business, the future of technology. My future, your future, our collective future.

And I think that a lot of you more curious folks might have the same questions as we enter the disruptive 2020s. I can probably write 1000s of blog posts about my thoughts on these topics as I have been thinking and reading alot about them these past 2 years but unfortunately I am currently busy preparing for interviews and there is already alot of high-quality information on any of these topics available online.

But I wanted to say that from my perspective and years of observation and experience the most valuable skills of the future are a select few. I am defining the term valuable loosely - but valuable broadly to your personal, social or professional life and endeavors.

1. Setting your own goals.

Before you can achieve anything worth achieving in your life, you have to ask yourself, what is worth achieving and what are your goals in life. Only then can you go about figuring out how to do that. But the important thing is to mindfully ask these questions. You might not know exactly what questions you should ask, but the point is to ask a lot of questions and try a lot of different things and head to a more optimal point where you start to stumble toward the right questions.

2. The ability to think for yourself and not always being told what to do or how to think by others (respective of who those others happen to be).

Most people really don't think about you or judge you as much as you think they probably do, so why waste your time looking for their approval? Mindfulness and meditation helps with this.

3. The ability to sift through outlandish quantums of information from your own life experiences, workplace experiences, the internet...

The internet is is where the outlandish quantums of data and information and opposing viewpoints come in from which will probably end up leaving you more confused if you're not careful. Most of the internet (especially social media and internet forums) is full of time-wasting and addictive nonsense. By nonsense I mean probably nonsense to you, maybe valuable to someone else, however, depending on how they have defined their metrics of value and nonsense at any given point in time), books, social interactions, anything really to find golden nuggets and to gain certain breadth and depth in these topics.

These golden nuggets (are what I like to refer to as wisdom) and are some form of perspective that will help you tangentially somehow be it for your health, mindset, relationships or your attitude in life. Perspective is the most important thing in life, because it is what you base your decision-making off of. I think better perspective is very subjective and relative to each person, but it should be something that ultimately makes their life better off than it was before in any given aspect of their life.

4. Knowing how to learn.

This goes hand in hand with the last point. You have to be able to sift through vast amounts of confusion, bullshit, and polar perspectives just to garner a select few valuable golden nuggets which will be valuable for you in the short-term and tangentially in the long-term.

Today efficiency is valued amongst all else, but I think you have to maintain a balance between genuine curiosity ("I want to learn something for the sake of learning something") and efficiency ("I need to get this done") if you want to truly be high-performing, productive and smart. Like anything else, balance is key. I also believe that work-life balance is very important. Not just because it is, but also because as the world and jobs become more demanding, you can't succumb to the pressure of it and should have time for relaxation and hobbies outside of work. I believe the traditional attitude among many current corporate executives or managers is the exact opposite. But they are just encouraging a burnout culture which is completely unsustainable.

5. Failing fast. Failing hard.

Getting back up a little more stronger, wiser and faster each time with a little more perspective, wisdom and knowledge. You will be better off making tons of mistakes and failing alot early and learning from it. You will always be failing however, if you always want to be growing because growth lies outside of your comfort zone. You will just get more elegant at failing over time and with experience.

6. Being stupid sometimes, but not too stupid.

You need to have some fun in your life, but everything in moderation.

7. Having an entrepreneurial mindset in life.

This might sound cruel but I do believe it is eat or be eaten in today's world. Especially in terms of being financially well off. I see the world heading towards more disruptive geopolitical, economic and technological shifts. To make a long story short I believe software (and other exponential technologies) is eating the world and disruptive technology conglomerates and startups are using technology to flip traditional business models and businesses on their head. We will see more of these startups become Unicorns, and the Old Guard of older, established, non-disruptive companies, institutions and industries completely disrupted overnight as digital disruption proliferates and accelerates each passing, day, month and year.

It is vital to have an entrepreneurial (disrupt-or-be-disrupted) mentality for most people I believe because the opportunities lie with these disruptive business models and tech startups|conglomerates. Your best options are to either join them, start your own companies and disrupt them or someone else who's lower hanging fruit, or be an early adopter in the platforms and economies they create early on (For example, being an early YouTuber or Amazon Seller would have made you very well off. Now, not so much as these platforms become increasingly saturated).

All of the skills I have listed I believe are all linked to one broader point: having a ton of emotional intelligence to understand yourself and the world around you to a higher degree. The better you are able to do this, I believe the better the life you will have in terms of financial success, happiness and fulfillment. I've not figured everything out, but this is some of what I have figured out so far. And always remember, we are all a work in progress.

