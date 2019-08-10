My React Native Stack After 1 Year

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Freelance Fullstack Developer
import { action } from 'typesafe-actions';
import * as types from './actionTypes';
export const myAction = payload => action(types.MY_ACTION_TYPE, payload);
// Before
handleClick() {...}
<button onClick={ this.handleClick.bind(this) }></button>
// After
@boundMethod
handleClick() {...}
<button onClick={ this.handleClick }></button>
├── __tests__ // Unit tests
│ ├── App.test.tsx // App component's tests
│ ├── components
│ │ └── MyComponent.test.txs
│ └── ...
├── android
├── app.json
├── assets // All assets: images, videos, ...
├── index.js
├── ios
├── publishing // Icon, screenshots, preview,... for App Store & Play Store
└── src
├── App.tsx
├── actions // Actions
│ ├── actionTypes.ts // Action types
│ └── app.ts // appReducer's actions
├── components // Components
│ └── MyComponent.tsx
├── constants // Colors, sizes, routes,...
│ └── strings.ts // i18n
├── containers // Screens, pages,...
├── lib // Libraries, services,...
├── index.tsx // Root component
├── reducers // Reducers
│ └── app.ts // appReducer
├── sagas // Redux sagas
├── store.ts
├── types // Type declarations
│ └── index.d.ts
└── utils // Utilities
import NavigationService from '../lib/NavigationService';
//...
NavigationService.navigate('ChatScreen', { userName: 'Lucy' });
# Add new pods below this line
// import { useScreens } from 'react-native-screens';
// useScreens();
import { Dimensions, Platform, PixelRatio } from 'react-native';
export const { width: SCREEN_WIDTH, height: SCREEN_HEIGHT } = Dimensions.get(
'window',
);
// based on iphone X's scale
const wscale = SCREEN_WIDTH / 375;
const hscale = SCREEN_HEIGHT / 812;
export function normalize(size, based = 'width') {
const newSize = based === 'height' ? size * hscale : size * wscale;
if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
return Math.round(PixelRatio.roundToNearestPixel(newSize));
} else {
return Math.round(PixelRatio.roundToNearestPixel(newSize)) - 2;
}
}
// iphone X
normalize(100) // = 100
// iphone 5s
normalize(100) // = maybe 80
// You can choose either "width" (default) or "height" depend on cases:
container = {
width: normalize(100, "width"), // "width" is optional, it's default
height: normalize(100, "height")
}
# Using RubyGems
sudo gem install fastlane -NV
# Alternatively using Homebrew
brew cask install fastlane
cd <PROJECT_NAME>/ios
fastlane init
fastlane beta
Recommended order: Pricing & distribution, Content rating, Store listing and App releasesYou can find the required assets for Store listing in the publishing/android folder
cd <PROJECT_NAME>/android
fastlane init
cp publishing/android/fastlane/Fastfile android/fastlane
There is no official plugin to automatically upgrade android version code (unlike the iOS lane).
Before each deployment, be sure to manually upgrade the versionCodevalue inside android/app/build.gradle.