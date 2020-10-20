My Favorite things about my pixelated teammates at Hacker Noon

This Slack thread was auto-created from Hacker Noon's #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. Stay tuned to learn more about slogging in the upcoming weeks.

Linh My Favorite things about my teammates at Hacker Noon

Learn more about the people behind Hacker Noon here.

Linh Austin cares so much. easily one of the most empathetic people I know. Always humble. With a bit of sass (i mean have you look at his git push?)

Linh Utsav wears multiple hats. Always goes above and beyond. A little Debby downer sometimes but we need realists as well as dreamers to make a team

Linh Natasha values quality over quantity, always. Her work is always top notch.

Linh the unapologetic anarchist in Dane. Breaks all the boxes, goes beyond the facade, comes up with something new no one has even thought of!

Linh Hang: my real boss. I do everything she says. Knows all our numbers better than me.

Linh Richard for (not so) secretly controlling all the codes that will make this thread live. Like he prob can change my favorite thing about anyone if he wants! But seriously though, he builds this whole thing from A to Z and deserves nothing short of total appreciation

Linh Storm who breaks our hearts by leaving full time for shiny new job in Germany. He is soooooooo good it hurts. But lucky for us, he still sticks around and some days it almost feels like he never left at all .

Linh Arthur because we don’t deserve him No one cares about the bottom line like Arthur does. Also for secretly employing people for months to make everyone’s job better before we even knew about them.

Linh Daria who singlehandedly takes care of social media marketing like a boss! Admire her independence and can-do attitude

Linh the new kid on the block The new kid on the block Limarc for already making so much splash editorially and SEO-wide. Also, he doesn’t know who RBG is which humbles me and gives me new hope that the US is, in fact, not the center of the world it always thought it is.

Linh and lastly my brother Kien (before you hammer me, we all knew cronyism was alive and well the day my husband David appointed me as his COO) , for proving me that my mom was only a little biased about his skills, taste, and character.

