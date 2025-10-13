Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Official Development Milestone Announcement

In a year when many crypto presales have struggled to maintain momentum after their initial hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has taken a more disciplined approach. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Through structured fundraising, transparent communication, and clear progress on its development roadmap, the project has steadily built credibility. With over 16,800 investors on board and more than 750 million tokens allocated, Mutuum Finance is entering its next key milestones with growing market attention. Structured Presale Drives Steady Growth The Mutuum Finance presale follows a fixed-price, staged structure designed to reward early participants and keep pricing transparent. Each stage releases a set allocation of tokens at a fixed price. Once sold out, the next stage begins at a price roughly 20% higher. This method encourages early participation while creating a clear and predictable appreciation curve driven by genuine demand rather than short-term speculation. Phase 1 opened at $0.01, offering one of the most attractive entry points of 2025. As the presale progressed through five completed stages, the token price rose steadily to $0.035 in Phase 6. For those who entered early, that represents a 250% appreciation. Phase 6 is now over 59% sold out, with Phase 7 set to increase the price to $0.04. The final listing price is locked above $0.06, meaning that even investors entering at the current stage still have a clear opportunity for price appreciation before the token goes live. To date, more than $17 million has been raised, with momentum accelerating as the sale enters its later phases and attracts growing interest from both retail buyers and larger investors. Official Development Milestone Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum is being reinforced by concrete development progress. In a recent update posted on X, the team confirmed that Version 1 (V1) of its lending and borrowing protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. recent update recent update This first release will include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot, with ETH and USDT as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral. For a presale-stage project, this level of clarity is a major advantage. It shows that product development is moving in parallel with fundraising, giving investors more confidence that the token launch will align with real platform deployment rather than lag months behind, as is often the case. Broad Distribution and Whale Activity Fuel Momentum Mutuum Finance’s growing investor base is already well diversified. With over 16,800 holders, token distribution is broad, helping to limit whale concentration and set the stage for healthier liquidity at launch. At the same time, the presale has attracted significant whale interest. Single transactions of $100,000 or more indicate that larger investors are positioning early, recognizing the project’s long-term potential. This combination of retail participation and strategic capital is supported by a real-time presale dashboard, where investors can connect their wallets, track allocations, and monitor progress with full transparency. A Top 50 leaderboard highlights the largest contributors, rewarding them with bonus MUTM allocations at launch and adding a competitive element to participation. These dynamics echo the early accumulation patterns seen in projects like Aave, where structured distribution and transparent engagement tools helped build a diverse holder base and stable early price behavior. Security and Transparency Build Trust Mutuum Finance has made security and transparency a core priority. The protocol recently completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score, placing it among the stronger audited DeFi protocols currently entering the market. A $50,000 tiered bug bounty program is incentivizing developers to identify vulnerabilities ahead of launch. Meanwhile, a $100,000 community giveaway has expanded awareness and rewarded early supporters. Combined with real-time dashboards and leaderboard mechanics, these measures provide a level of transparency that many presales lack. $100,000 community giveaway $100,000 community giveaway A Presale with Real Milestones Mutuum Finance has reached several key milestones that set it apart from the typical presale story. With over 750 million tokens allocated and $17 million raised, the project’s stage-based structure continues to drive steady growth. The confirmed Sepolia testnet launch for Q4 2025 provides a clear development timeline for investors to follow, further strengthening its credibility. As Phase 6 nears completion and the final stages approach, Mutuum Finance stands out not just for its fundraising success but for pairing that success with tangible product progress. Historically, this combination has often been a strong indicator of healthier price performance once tokens begin trading. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) <https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance](https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance) This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program