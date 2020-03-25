Multiprocessing for heavy API requests with Python and the PokéAPI

Developer at FINRA https://github.com/greysonevins Javascript, React, Python, Flask
,
get_number_pokemon
, and
get_pokemon
. The first,
get_all_pokemon
, simply returns all the url's from the api for the next process,
get_number_pokemon
, to iterate over the urls and pull the information together by using
get_all_pokemon
to pull each URL's response data.
get_pokemon
import requests as req
import timeit
import time
import pandas as pd
from IPython.display import Image, HTML
import random
from tqdm import tqdm
from ratelimit import limits, sleep_and_retry
## Rate limit to help with overcalling
## pokemon api is 100 calls per 60 seconds max
@sleep_and_retry
@limits(calls=100, period=60)
def call_api(url):
response = req.get(url)
if response.status_code == 404:
return 'Not Found'
if response.status_code != 200:
print('here', status_code, url)
raise Exception('API response: {}'.format(response.status_code))
return response
API_POKEMON = 'https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon/{pokemon}'
def get_number_pokemon():
res = req.get(API_POKEMON.format(pokemon=''))
number_pokemon = res.json()['count']
res_url = call_api(API_POKEMON.format(pokemon='?offset=0&limit={limit}'.format(limit=str(number_pokemon))))
pokemon_links_values = [link['url'] for link in res_url.json()['results']]
return pokemon_links_values
def get_pokemon(link=''):
info = None
resolved = False
try:
while not resolved:
res = None
tooManyCalls = False
try:
res = call_api(link)
if res == 'Not Found':
resolved = True
break
except Exception as e:
print(e)
if e == 'too many calls':
tooManyCalls =True
if tooManyCalls:
time.sleep(60)
elif res.status_code < 300:
pokemon_info = res.json()
info = {
'Image' : pokemon_info['sprites']['front_default'],
'id' : pokemon_info['id'],
'name' : pokemon_info['name'],
'height' : pokemon_info['height'],
'base_experience' : pokemon_info['base_experience'],
'weight' : pokemon_info['weight'],
'species' : pokemon_info['species']['name']
}
resolved = True
elif res.status_code == 429:
time.sleep(60)
else:
sleep_val = random.randint(1,10)
time.sleep(sleep_val)
except Exception as e:
print(e)
return info
finally:
return info
def get_all_pokemon(links_pokemon=None):
list_pokemon = []
for link in tqdm(links_pokemon):
pokemon = get_pokemon(link)
if pokemon != None:
list_pokemon.append(pokemon)
time.sleep(0.3)
pd.set_option('display.max_colwidth', None)
df_pokemon = pd.DataFrame(list_pokemon)
return df_pokemon
def image_formatter(im):
return f'<img src="{im}">'
def main_pokemon_run():
links_pokemon = get_number_pokemon()
df_pokemon = get_all_pokemon(links_pokemon=links_pokemon)
df_pokemon.sort_values(['id'],inplace=True)
return df_pokemon, HTML(df_pokemon.iloc[0:4].to_html(formatters={'Image': image_formatter}, escape=False))
function into a multiprocessing pool function. We use the
get_all_pokemon
built in multiprocessing function to define the number of workers needed. Since we we want to get this done as quickly as possible using the full
cpu_count()
will ensure the program runs the most optimally without taking up all over our
cpu_count - 1
. The
CPUs
ensures that this function will never be 0. Next, I use multiprocessing's built in
max(cpu_count() -1, 1)
tool to share a global memory of our returned Pokémon.
Manager
function passes an array to iterate over, we need to add our parameters more specifically to our
pool.imap
function before we iterate over it. The
get_pokemon_multiprocess
library allows us to do this by creating a partial function to send to the pool map. I use tqdm in this example to see the progress of the pool.
functools.partial
block. This is done to validate that even if there is an error, the process workers are closed and terminated.
finally
import requests as req
import timeit
import time
import pandas as pd
from IPython.display import Image, HTML
import random
from tqdm import tqdm
from ratelimit import limits, sleep_and_retry
from multiprocessing import Pool, Manager, cpu_count
from functools import partial
API_POKEMON = 'https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon/{pokemon}'
# To see how it ran
# def infoDebugger(title):
# print(title)
# print('module name:', __name__)
# if hasattr(os, 'getppid'):
# print('parent process:', os.getppid())
# print('process id:', os.getpid())
@sleep_and_retry
@limits(calls=100, period=60)
def call_api(url):
response = req.get(url)
if response.status_code == 404:
return 'Not Found'
if response.status_code != 200:
raise Exception('API response: {}'.format(response.status_code))
return response
# https://docs.python.org/2/library/multiprocessing.html
def get_number_pokemon():
res = req.get(API_POKEMON.format(pokemon=''))
number_pokemon = res.json()['count']
res_url = call_api(API_POKEMON.format(pokemon='?offset=0&limit={limit}'.format(limit=str(number_pokemon))))
pokemon_links_values = [link['url'] for link in res_url.json()['results']]
return pokemon_links_values
def get_pokemon_multiprocess(listManager=None, links_pokemon=None, process=0):
# print('Called Pokemon', process)
link = links_pokemon[process]
info = None
resolved = False
# print(link)
try:
while not resolved:
res = None
tooManyCalls = False
try:
res = call_api(link)
if res == 'Not Found':
resolved = True
break
except Exception as e:
print(e)
if e == 'too many calls':
tooManyCalls =True
if tooManyCalls:
time.sleep(60)
elif res.status_code < 300:
pokemon_info = res.json()
info = {
'Image' : pokemon_info['sprites']['front_default'],
'id' : pokemon_info['id'],
'name' : pokemon_info['name'],
'height' : pokemon_info['height'],
'base_experience' : pokemon_info['base_experience'],
'weight' : pokemon_info['weight'],
'species' : pokemon_info['species']['name']
}
resolved = True
elif res.status_code == 429:
print(res.status_code)
time.sleep(60)
else:
print(res.status_code)
sleep_val = random.randint(1,10)
time.sleep(sleep_val)
except Exception as e:
print(e)
finally:
if info != None:
listManager.append(info)
time.sleep(0.5)
return
def image_formatter(im):
return f'<img src="{im}">'
def main_pokemon_run_multiprocessing():
## cannot be 0, so max(NUMBER,1) solves this
workers = max(cpu_count()-1,1)
## create the pool
manager = Manager()
## Need a manager to help get the values async, the values will be updated after join
listManager = manager.list()
pool = Pool(workers)
try:
links_pokemon = get_number_pokemon()
part_get_clean_pokemon = partial(get_pokemon_multiprocess, listManager, links_pokemon)
# could do this the below is visualize the rate success /etc
# pool.imap(part_get_clean_pokemon, list(range(0, len(links_pokemon))))
# using tqdm to see progress imap works
for _ in tqdm(pool.imap(part_get_clean_pokemon, list(range(0, len(links_pokemon)))), total=len(links_pokemon)):
pass
pool.close()
pool.join()
finally:
pool.close()
pool.join()
pokemonList = list(listManager)
df_pokemon = pd.DataFrame(pokemonList)
df_pokemon.sort_values(['id'],inplace=True)
return df_pokemon, HTML(df_pokemon.iloc[0:4].to_html(formatters={'Image': image_formatter}, escape=False))