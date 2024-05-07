Search icon
    MultiBank.io Unveils Gamified Mission Center Rewarding Cryptocurrency Trading
    112 reads

    MultiBank.io Unveils Gamified Mission Center Rewarding Cryptocurrency Trading

    by ChainwireMay 7th, 2024
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    MultiBank.io, a cryptocurrency exchange under MultiBank Group, offers a user-friendly platform for instant, secure trading including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
    featured image - MultiBank.io Unveils Gamified Mission Center Rewarding Cryptocurrency Trading
    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture

    **DUBAI, UAE, May 7th, 2024/Chainwire/--**MultiBank.io, part of the esteemed MultiBank Group, and a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, has taken a leap forward for newcomers in the crypto trading world, with the introduction of its rewarding Mission Center. Newcomers onboarding with MultiBank.io, as well as existing users will be rewarded by achieving milestones throughout their journey on the exchange.

    The Mission Center: Complete Tasks & Earn Rewards

    At the core of MultiBank.io lies the all-new Mission Center, designed to give newcomers a chance to try out MultiBank.io’s new derivatives product, along with experiencing a cryptocurrency exchange where TradFi meets Crypto. The Mission Center will be launching with two missions from the get-go, but more will be coming very soon with even greater rewards for traders, here are the two missions available right now for traders on MultiBank.io:


    1. 20 USDT Trading Bonus: Upon registration, traders can head to the Mission Center and complete their KYC (Know Your Customer) process. Afterwhich, they’ll need to go to the derivatives section, and open an account there. As a reward, they will receive 20 USDT directly into their derivatives wallet. T&Cs apply.
    2. $100 USDT Trading Bonus: Once verified, deposit a minimum of 1 USD in Fiat or Crypto into their spot wallet, and MultiBank.io will credit traders’ derivatives accounts with a whopping $100 USDT. It’s an exciting way to kickstart their derivatives trading journey. T&Cs apply.

    Why MultiBank.io?

    • Extensive Cryptocurrency Selection: MultiBank.io offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including spot and derivatives trading, with leverage options of up to 100x.
    • Regulated Excellence: MultiBank.io adheres to the highest standards of transparency and client fund security. It is regulated by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), ensuring a safe trading environment.
    • Swift Trade Execution: Traders can enjoy top-tier security, receiving a perfect score by a crypto tier one auditor, and swift trade execution for major cryptocurrencies.
    • Innovative “Panic Sell” Feature: The recently launched “Panic Sell” feature allows traders to swiftly convert positions into specific cryptocurrencies or fiat currency with just a single click, ensuring timely decision-making during volatile market conditions.

    Join MultiBank.io’s Mission Center and unlock new opportunities in cryptocurrency trading!

    ABOUT MULTIBANK.IO

    MultiBank.io, a cryptocurrency exchange under MultiBank Group, offers a user-friendly platform for instant, secure trading including Bitcoin and Ethereum. For more information, visit https://multibank.io

    Website | X | Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

    ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

    Founded in California, USA, in 2005, MultiBank Group has grown to command a daily trading volume exceeding $12.1 billion, serving over 1 million customers. MultiBank Group has matured into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers globally, offering an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. The group’s award-winning trading platforms offer a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets. For more information, visit https://multibankfx.com

    Contact

    Antonio Bileci

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.


    Multibankfx

