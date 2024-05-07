MultiBank.io Unveils Gamified Mission Center Rewarding Cryptocurrency Trading

**DUBAI, UAE, May 7th, 2024/Chainwire/--**MultiBank.io, part of the esteemed MultiBank Group, and a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, has taken a leap forward for newcomers in the crypto trading world, with the introduction of its rewarding Mission Center. Newcomers onboarding with MultiBank.io, as well as existing users will be rewarded by achieving milestones throughout their journey on the exchange.
At the core of MultiBank.io lies the all-new Mission Center, designed to give newcomers a chance to try out MultiBank.io’s new derivatives product, along with experiencing a cryptocurrency exchange where TradFi meets Crypto. The Mission Center will be launching with two missions from the get-go, but more will be coming very soon with even greater rewards for traders, here are the two missions available right now for traders on MultiBank.io:
Join MultiBank.io’s Mission Center and unlock new opportunities in cryptocurrency trading!
MultiBank.io, a cryptocurrency exchange under MultiBank Group, offers a user-friendly platform for instant, secure trading including Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Founded in California, USA, in 2005, MultiBank Group has grown to command a daily trading volume exceeding $12.1 billion, serving over 1 million customers. MultiBank Group has matured into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers globally, offering an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. The group's award-winning trading platforms offer a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets.
