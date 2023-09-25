Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Mrs. Proudie Wrestles and Gets a Fallby@anthonytrollope

    Mrs. Proudie Wrestles and Gets a Fall

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    It was hardly an hour since Mrs. Proudie had left her husband's apartment victorious, and yet so indomitable was her courage that she now returned thither panting for another combat. She was greatly angry with what she thought was his duplicity. He had so clearly given her a promise on this matter of the hospital. He had been already so absolutely vanquished on that point. Mrs. Proudie began to feel that if every affair was to be thus discussed and battled about twice and even thrice, the work of the diocese would be too much even for her. Without knocking at the door, she walked quickly into her husband's room and found him seated at his office table, with Mr. Slope opposite to him. Between his fingers was the very note which he had written to the archbishop in her presence—and it was open! Yes, he had absolutely violated the seal which had been made sacred by her approval. They were sitting in deep conclave, and it was too clear that the purport of the archbishop's invitation had been absolutely canvassed again, after it had been already debated and decided on in obedience to her behests! Mr. Slope rose from his chair and bowed slightly. The two opposing spirits looked each other fully in the face, and they knew that they were looking each at an enemy.
    featured image - Mrs. Proudie Wrestles and Gets a Fall
    writing #novel #domestic-fiction #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    FEED WATER HEATING AND METHODS OF FEEDING
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by bwco #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    EXPRESSION and CHARACTER.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by leonardodavinci #treatise
    Article Thumbnail
    BREVITY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by edwinabbott #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    "OFF WITH THE OLD LOVE, AND ON WITH THE NEW."
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Effect of Taxes and of Legal Restrictions upon Manufactures
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!