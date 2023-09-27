Search icon
    Mrs. Bold is Entertained by Dr. and Mrs. Grantly at Plumsteadby@anthonytrollope

    Mrs. Bold is Entertained by Dr. and Mrs. Grantly at Plumstead

    It will be remembered that Mr. Slope, when leaving his billet-doux at the house of Mrs. Bold, had been informed that it would be sent out to her at Plumstead that afternoon. The archdeacon and Mr. Harding had in fact come into town together in the brougham, and it had been arranged that they should call for Eleanor's parcels as they left on their way home. Accordingly they did so call, and the maid, as she handed to the coachman a small basket and large bundle carefully and neatly packed, gave in at the carriage window Mr. Slope's epistle. The archdeacon, who was sitting next to the window, took it and immediately recognized the hand-writing of his enemy.
    featured image - Mrs. Bold is Entertained by Dr. and Mrs. Grantly at Plumstead
    writing #novel #domestic-fiction #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

