Mr. Peabody has quoted in the above paragraph

Too Long; Didn't Read I overlooked something. It appears that there was more of that utterance than Mr. Peabody has quoted in the above paragraph. It will be found in Mrs. Eddy's organ, the Christian Science Journal (January, 1901) and reads as follows: “It was not myself... which dictated Science and Health, with Key to the Scriptures.” That is certainly clear enough. The words which I have removed from that important sentence explain Who it was that did the dictating. It was done by “the divine power of Truth and Love, infinitely above me.”