Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    MR. MELMOTTE'S PROMISEby@anthonytrollope

    MR. MELMOTTE'S PROMISE

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    On the following Saturday there appeared in Mr. Alf's paper, the "Evening Pulpit," a very remarkable article on the South Central Pacific and Mexican Railway. It was an article that attracted a great deal of attention and was therefore remarkable, but it was in nothing more remarkable than in this,—that it left on the mind of its reader no impression of any decided opinion about the railway. The Editor would at any future time be able to refer to his article with equal pride whether the railway should become a great cosmopolitan fact, or whether it should collapse amidst the foul struggles of a horde of swindlers. In utrumque paratus, the article was mysterious, suggestive, amusing, well-informed,—that in the "Evening Pulpit" was a matter of course,—and, above all things, ironical. Next to its omniscience its irony was the strongest weapon belonging to the "Evening Pulpit." There was a little praise given, no doubt in irony, to the duchesses who served Mr. Melmotte. There was a little praise, given of course in irony, to Mr. Melmotte's Board of English Directors. There was a good deal of praise, but still alloyed by a dash of irony, bestowed on the idea of civilising Mexico by joining it to California. Praise was bestowed upon England for taking up the matter, but accompanied by some ironical touches at her incapacity to believe thoroughly in any enterprise not originated by herself. Then there was something said of the universality of Mr. Melmotte's commercial genius, but whether said in a spirit prophetic of ultimate failure and disgrace, or of heavenborn success and unequalled commercial splendour, no one could tell.
    featured image - MR. MELMOTTE'S PROMISE
    writing #novel #victorian-literature #books
    Anthony Trollope HackerNoon profile picture

    @anthonytrollope

    Anthony Trollope

    Anthony Trollope was a novelist.

    Receive Stories from @anthonytrollope

    react to story with heart
    Brave-E

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    BREAKFAST IN BERKELEY SQUARE.
    Published at Nov 14, 2023 by anthonytrollope #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    BRIDAL VISITS AND ADIEUX.
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by elizabethgaskell #novel
    Article Thumbnail
    On the Exportation of Machinery
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #economic-literature
    Article Thumbnail
    When England has so recently lost two of its brightest ornaments
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by charlesbabbage #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    ST. BLAISE, THE WINNER OF THE DERBY
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The Speaking Telegraph
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!