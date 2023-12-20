Search icon
    Moving Beyond 'Bitcoin, Not Crypto'by Bart Hillerich

    Moving Beyond 'Bitcoin, Not Crypto'

    The article discusses the shift in the crypto industry from a welcoming environment in 2017 to one marked by hostility and division, largely due to "Bitcoin maximalists" promoting the exclusionary slogan "Bitcoin, not Crypto." The author criticizes this approach for spreading misinformation and alienating newcomers, likening it to religious extremism. The article advocates for a return to inclusive and educational dialogue, emphasizing the need for clear, factual information to foster a healthy crypto ecosystem.

    Bart Hillerich HackerNoon profile picture

    @barthillerich

    Bart Hillerich

    by Bart Hillerich
    . . . comments & more!