Most Valuable Chatbot Framework - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

WINNER - 🥇Chatbots by PubNub

2ND PLACE -🥈LivePerson

3RD PLACE - 🥉Rasa

Chatbots are scaling customer service teams across the web. But how are they being built? And how close are they coming to actual human interaction? Below are the nominees for most valuable chatbot framework.



LivePerson

Rasa

Dialogflow (by Google)

Bold360 (by LogMeIn)

Watson Assistant

Microsoft Bot Framework

Ada

Messenger API (by Facebook)

PandoraBots

Botpress

Chatbots by PubNub

BotKit

ChatterBot

Enterprise Chatbot by Inbenta

Vergic

Landbot.io

Wit.AI

Rulai



