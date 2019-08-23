Most Valuable Chatbot Framework - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019
UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Chatbots by PubNub
2ND PLACE -🥈LivePerson
3RD PLACE - 🥉Rasa
🕛The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.
Chatbots are scaling customer service teams across the web. But how are they being built? And how close are they coming to actual human interaction? Below are the nominees for most valuable chatbot framework.
LivePerson
Rasa
Dialogflow (by Google)
Bold360 (by LogMeIn)
Watson Assistant
Microsoft Bot Framework
Ada
Messenger API (by Facebook)
PandoraBots
Botpress
Chatbots by PubNub
BotKit
ChatterBot
Enterprise Chatbot by Inbenta
Vergic
Landbot.io
Wit.AI
Rulai
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!