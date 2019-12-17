7 Useful SQL Resources for Beginners

In this post, I have compiled some of the most useful SQL resources that I recommend to everyone who wants to study SQL. Depending on how much time you can invest and the type of course one would prefer, I have segregated the resources into different segments. So, let’s begin:

1. For beginners who just want to know the overview of SQL- W3 Schools

Its content is very concise and straight-forward. Along with the resources they also provide the feature to run SQL queries on their platform with some dummy tables created for the hands-on purposes only.

2. For both beginners and professionals who want to dig deeper into SQL - SQLZoo

It covers SQL commands and concepts exhaustively and its USP is along with the tutorials, it also provides exercises and quizzes to test your knowledge after each tutorial.

3. For preparing for SQL interviews - Top 20 SQL Queries asked in Interviews

If you want to quickly prepare for SQL queries asked in interviews, you can refer to the above website. It starts with some basic SQL queries and then moves to more advanced SQL queries asked in an interview, indirectly covering the different SQL commands.

4. For free mini-course by a leading teaching institute - Mini-Courses by Stanford University

As we know that Stanford University, one of the world's largest teaching and research universities. It also provides free online courses, one of them being a multiple mini-courses for learning different aspects of the SQL Server. The courses contains videos, quizzes, and exercises.

5. For detailed explanation of each topic - GeeksforGeeks

GeeksForGeeks provides well-explained tutorials on each post and also provides some complex SQL queries which are frequently asked in the interview.

6. For a single marathon video about SQL concepts and commands - FreeCodeCamp.org Youtube video on SQL Tutorial

It is single 4 hours 20 minutes video on SQL tutorial. The video course is designed for beginners to learn the basics of SQL and database management systems. It covers topics like schema design, basic C.R.U.D operations, aggregation, constraints, nested queries, joins, etc.

7. For paperback book to study every aspect of SQL - “SQL The Complete Reference”

