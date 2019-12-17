7 Useful SQL Resources for Beginners
In this post, I have compiled some of the most useful SQL resources that I recommend to everyone who wants to study SQL. Depending on how much time you can invest and the type of course one would prefer, I have segregated the resources into different segments. So, let’s begin:
1. For beginners who just want to know the overview of SQL
- W3 Schools
Its content is very concise and straight-forward. Along with the resources they also provide the feature to run SQL queries on their platform with some dummy tables created for the hands-on purposes only.
2. For both beginners and professionals who want to dig deeper into SQL - SQLZoo
It covers SQL commands and concepts exhaustively and its USP is along with the tutorials, it also provides exercises and quizzes to test your knowledge after each tutorial.
If you want to quickly prepare for SQL queries asked in interviews, you can refer to the above website. It starts with some basic SQL queries and then moves to more advanced SQL queries asked in an interview, indirectly covering the different SQL commands.
As we know that Stanford University, one of the world's largest teaching and research universities. It also provides free online courses, one of them being a multiple mini-courses for learning different aspects of the SQL Server. The courses contains videos, quizzes, and exercises.
GeeksForGeeks provides well-explained tutorials on each post and also provides some complex SQL queries which are frequently asked in the interview.
It is single 4 hours 20 minutes video on SQL tutorial. The video course is designed for beginners to learn the basics of SQL and database management systems. It covers topics like schema design, basic C.R.U.D operations, aggregation, constraints, nested queries, joins, etc.
7. For paperback book to study every aspect of SQL - “SQL The Complete Reference”
SQL The Complete Reference, by James Groff
, Paul Weinberg
and Andy Oppel
has comprehensive coverage of every aspect of SQL covering advanced topics like - database optimization, backup, DBMS transactions, locking mechanisms, materialized views etc.
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!