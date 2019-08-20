Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoMost Promising Fintech : Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies by@daria

Most Promising Fintech : Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
🏆 Winner - Robinhood
🏆🏆 2nd place - Acorns
🏆🏆🏆 3rd place - Monzo
🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs. 
🤖Over 300 #Noonies Nominees (so far). 
🕛Divided across our 3 Editorial Streams—Software Development, Crypto and Blockchain, and General Technology—Hacker Noon’s Inaugural #Noonies, presented in partnership with Stream, aim to be tech’s defining moment of 2019; are now LIVE, and YOUR VOTES ARE THE ONLY THINGS MATTER—
🏆🏆🏆 noonies.hackernoon.com 🏆🏆🏆 
In an age of increasing consumer-focused fintechs, these companies stand out the most.

Our nominees for Most Promising Fintech Award are
Braintree
Acorns
GoCardless
n26
Robinhood
Revolut
Razorpay


The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>




Related

Tags

#noonies#noonies-2019#software-development#hackernoon-awards#tech-industry-awards#dev-awards#tech-awards-2019#most-promising-fintech
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!