Most Promising Fintech : Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies
UPDATE
🏆 Winner - Robinhood
🏆🏆 2nd place - Acorns
🏆🏆🏆 3rd place - Monzo
🏆50 #Noonies Awards Up for Grabs.
🤖Over 300 #Noonies Nominees (so far).
In an age of increasing consumer-focused fintechs, these companies stand out the most.
Our nominees for Most Promising Fintech
Award are
RazorpayThe Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!