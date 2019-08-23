Search icon
Most Mind-blowing Bitcoin Story - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

WINNER - 🥇Bitcoin’s Biggest Hack In History: 184.4 Billion Bitcoin from Thin Air; Satoshi Hard Forks, Saves Bitcoin," by Charlie Shrem
2ND PLACE -🥈"Why the Price of Bitcoin Doesn't Matter," by Beautyon33
3RD PLACE -🥉"Bitcoin Miners Beware: Invalid Blocks Need Not Apply," by StopAndDecrypt
The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year’s tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th! 
"What Will Bitcoin Look Like in Twenty Years?" by Dan Jeffries
"Bitcoin’s Biggest Hack In History: 184.4 Billion Bitcoin from Thin Air; Satoshi Hard Forks, Saves Bitcoin," by Charlie Shrem
"The Great Bitcoin Scaling Debate — A Timeline," by Daniel Morgan
"Why Bitcoin is not trustless" by Haseeb Qureshi
"Why the Price of Bitcoin Doesn't Matter," by Beautyon
"Bitcoin Miners Beware: Invalid Blocks Need Not Apply," by StopAndDecrypt
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>


