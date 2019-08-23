Most Hardcore Bitcoin Maximalist - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

WINNER -🥇Pierre Rochard

2ND PLACE -🥈Hodlonaut

3RD PLACE - 🥉Francis Pouliot

The most hardcore maximalist is the most 100% Bitcoiner in the game! They live, breath and eat Bitcoin and have worked hard to help build and spread the Bitcoin gospel!



* Pierre Rochard

* Hodlonaut

* Giacomo Zucco

* Beautyon

* Trace Mayer

* Jimmy Song

* Tone Vays

* Adam Back

* Max Keiser

* Tuur Demeester

* Adam Meister

* Dan Held

* Gabriel D Vine

* Vortex

* Francis Pouliot

