Most Hardcore Bitcoin Maximalist - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

WINNER -🥇Pierre Rochard
2ND PLACE -🥈Hodlonaut
3RD PLACE - 🥉Francis Pouliot

REMEMBER: you can exercise your right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry in Hacker Noon’s Inaugural Annual Awards, the #Noonies, EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th! 🏆
🕛The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.

Most Hardcore Bitcoin Maximalist

The most hardcore maximalist is the most 100% Bitcoiner in the game! They live, breath and eat Bitcoin and have worked hard to help build and spread the Bitcoin gospel!

* Pierre Rochard
* Hodlonaut
* Giacomo Zucco
* Beautyon
* Trace Mayer
* Jimmy Song
* Tone Vays
* Adam Back
* Max Keiser
* Tuur Demeester
* Adam Meister
* Dan Held
* Gabriel D Vine
* Vortex
* Francis Pouliot
