Hackernoon logoMost crypto-friendly Jurisdiction Award: Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies by@daria

Most crypto-friendly Jurisdiction Award: Hacker Noon Awards 2019 | #Noonies

Author profile picture

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
🏆Winner - Malta

🏆🏆2nd place - The Zug, Switzerland

🏆🏆🏆3rd place - Estonia

The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year’s tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th! 

While some countries are coming down hammer and tongs on cryptocurrencies, others are warming up to it. Which is the most favorable jurisdiction according to you?

Most crypto-friendly Jurisdiction Award
And the nominees are…
Malta
The Zug, Switzerland
Estonia
Belarus
I'm an Institutional Investor. Jurisdictions are an artificial construct, Man.
<< CLICK HERE TO CAST YOUR VOTE >>





