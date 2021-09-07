Mortality, Grief, and Everything In Between

A few months ago, I received a call from my father telling me that my mother had passed away. She had been battling with cancer for the greater part of 10 years. She was supposed to watch me grow up and succeed, continue the family for another generation and then pass away peacefully in her old age. Instead of grieving, I threw myself into work, and if I hadn't explicitly told you about this, you wouldn't have noticed a difference in my personality, at all. In a world where individuality is jaded by social trends and comparisons, death may be the only thing we all have in common.