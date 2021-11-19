Money Printing: The Ugly “Elephant in the Room” That Mainstream Media Ignores

2,570 reads

October’s official CPI inflation numbers came in at a 6.2% year-over-year increase. The eurozone inflation rose to 4.1% and the U.S. inflation hit 30-year-high. The more money is in circulation, the less they’re worth. The Fed and ECB make the situation even worse by ignoring it, and pouring more gas on the fire. Most rich people have realized inflation is here to stay, and they're choosing Bitcoin and equities over paper money.